Burnley have had an impressive season so far and are nine points off the relegation zone. A win on Sunday could even see them rise as high as ninth, pending results elsewhere. Sean Dyche’s men have made Turf Moor a fortress this season and have the third best home record in the league, so he will be eager to continue that with another positive result against Chelsea.

Antonio Conte's side, meanwhile, are surging to the title with a nine-point gap between themselves and second place Tottenham. Three points on the weekend could see them extend that lead on the chasing pack and push them further toward their sixth league title.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 1.30pm on Sunday 12 February.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports 1.

Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day at 22:30pm on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Antonio Conte: Not many teams have won at Turf Moor this season and with Tottenham playing a below par Liverpool side on Saturday there can be no excuses for dropped points.

Best stat…

Burnley thumped Chelsea 6-2 in their Division One clash in 1965.

Remember when…

German winger Andre Schurrle scored a terrific goal in Chelsea’s 3-1 opening day win at Burnley during the 2014/15 season.

Prediction...

Player to watch…

Eden Hazard: The Belgian scored with a fantastic solo effort against Arsenal last weekend, making him undoubtedly the man to keep your eyes on in this fixture. Hazard has played an integral part in Conte’s side this season and despite the record books suggesting this will be one of their toughest tests so far, he should shine.

Past three-meetings…

Chelsea 3 (Hazard, Willian, Moses) Burnley 0

Premier League, August 2016

Chelsea 1 (Ivanovic) Burnley 1 (Mee)

Premier League, February 2015

Burnley 1 (Arfield) Chelsea 3 (Costa, Schurrle, Ivanovic)

Premier League, August 2014

Form guide…

Burnley: WWLWWL

Chelsea: WWWWDW

Odds…

Burnley to win: 7/1

Chelsea to win: 21/50

Draw: 37/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)