Chelsea were denied the opportunity to move 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a defiant Burnley side held Antonio Conte's visitors to a 1-1 draw.

The Blues looked on course for another comfortable win after Pedro opened the scoring at Turf Moor just six minutes into Sunday's game.

From there, Chelsea went on to dominate possession and it seemed only a matter of time before they added to their advantage.

But a moment of magic from Burnley's record signing Robbie Brady - making his first full debut since joining from Norwich in January - threw a spanner into the works for Conte's men.

Curling in a delicious free kick into Thibaut Courtois' top-right corner, Brady levelled the score and, in doing so, injected a new lease of life into his side.

From there, the Clarets took the game to the visitors with Chelsea struggling to find a way through the stubborn Burnley defence.

Indeed, the Blues did not have a single shot on target in the second half as the home side ran down the clock to share the spoils on offer and maintain their impressive home run.

