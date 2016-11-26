It’s a big game for…

Yaya Toure. It seems impossible for Pep Guardiola to overlook the Ivorian after his goalscoring return to the City line-up last weekend. Toure scored twice on his first appearance in the Premier League this season and Burnley could be the perfect opponents to continue his form against having lost 4-0 to West Brom on Monday night.

Best stat…

Sergio Aguero has scored against 28 of the 30 different teams that he's faced in the Premier League, but Burnley are one of the two that he hasn't scored against yet (0 goals, 1 app).

Remember when...

Burnley beat City the last time the teams met at Turf Moor in March 2015 – their first win in the fixture in 11 meetings.

Player to watch…

Sergio Aguero. Aguero has never scored against the Clarets but you would not bet against him doing it on Saturday if he is declared fit. He will be looking to benefit from whatever Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne can serve up for him.

Form guide…

Burnley: LLWDWL

Manchester City: LWWDWD

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 12.30pm

TV: Sky Sports 1

Odds…

Burnley: 21/2

Manchester City: 1/3

Draw: 11/2