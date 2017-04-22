After scraping through to the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night, Manchester United are back in Premier League action against Burnley as they look to continue their assault on the top four following victory over Chelsea.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 2.15pm BST on Sunday 22 April at Burnley’s Turf Moor.

Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings







12 show all Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings





















1/12 Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings Which United players impressed at Old Trafford, and who struggled? Man Utd via Getty

2/12 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10 Cannot really be blamed for Anderlecht's goal. Made some good saves, including one to deny Dendoncker's long-range drive, although was largely overshadowed by his opposite number, Ruben. Man Utd via Getty

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Largely more effectual staying back than getting forward. Made 6 key interceptions as Anderlecht repeatedly looked to play the ball in behind him, but offered little up at the other end. Getty

4/12 Eric Bailly - 6 out of 10 Not the easiest night for the Ivorian, who had to cope with Rojo's early substitution. Occasionally looked susceptible to the pace of Acheampong and struggled against Teodorczyk's physical threat. Getty

5/12 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Very unlucky to sustain what looked to be a rather serious injury early on into the game. With Phil Jones and Chris Smalling already our injured, United can ill afford to lose him for long. Getty

6/12 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 Impressed going forward and repeatedly got in behind the Anderlecht defence. Missed a good chance to score in the first-half. Getty

7/12 Michael Carrick (c) - 6 out of 10 His passing from the holding midfield role impressed but struggled against Anderlecht's dynamic three-man midfield. Man Utd via Getty

8/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Had a couple of wild shots but, other than that, was very solid. His pass for Mkhitaryan's goal was a thing of beauty. Also won more tackles than any of his team-mates. Man Utd via Getty

9/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 After a vastly improved display against Chelsea, Lingard struggled against Anderlecht. Wasted a good chance in the first-half and his distribution was often poor. Subbed. AFP/Getty

10/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 Took his goal with aplomb. Should really have added a second although he dragged his shot wide and faded as the game went on. AFP/Getty

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 United's brightest player going forward, and grabbed the winning goal with a fine finish, although he did also miss a series of good opportunities. But he held his nerve when it mattered. AFP/Getty

12/12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6 out of 10 It wasn't Zlatan's night. Typically rambunctious in his forward play but Anderlecht's defence largely handled him well. Slashed wildly wide late on, with the entire goal at his mercy. Subbed off injured at the start of extra-time. AFP/Getty

Where can I watch it?

The game is available to watch live on Sky Sports 1 from 2.15pm, or alternatively you can follow The Independent’s live blog.

Player to watch…

Marcus Rashford. The teenager has been in fine form of late, no greater example when he left Chelsea’s usually resolute defence quaking in their boots with his direct running and frightening pace. He will be leading the line in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Remember when…

Robbie Blake scored the only goal of the game on the opening day of the 2009/10 season as Burnley beat United for the first time in 41 years.

Previous meetings…

Manchester United 0 Burnley 0, Premier League, 29 October, 2016

Manchester United 3 Burnley 1, Premier League 11 February, 2015

Burnley 0 Manchester United 0, Premier League, 30 August, 2014

Form…

Burnley: LDLWDL

Manchester United: DDWDWW

Odds…

Burnley: 23/5

Manchester United: 19/29

Draw: 37/13