Arsenal, West Ham and Southampton are all in action at 3pm as a busy day of Premier League action continues with six matches taking place in the top flight, with Leicester vs Chelsea set to wrap up the day’s programme in the evening kick-off. Chelsea will remain top of the table regardless of the result at the King Power Stadium, though the chasing pack will hope to close the gap to the league leaders. Follow all the action here.

Today’s fixtures:

Tottenham vs West Brom – 12:30

Burnley vs Southampton – 15:00

Hull vs Bournemouth – 15:00

Sunderland vs Stoke – 15:00

Swansea vs Arsenal – 15:00

Watford vs Middlesbrough – 15:00

West Ham vs Crystal Palace – 15:00

Leicester vs Chelsea – 15:00

Follow the live scores below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Preview...

It’s a big game for…

Jay Rodriguez. The former Burnley striker returns to his old stomping ground and will be expected to lead the line against his past employers in the absence of fellow ex-claret, Charlie Austin.

Best stat…

22 of Burnley’s 23 points have come from home results, the highest percentage of points won at home than any team in professional English Football (92 per cent).

The Clarets have also won six of the seven meetings against Southampton at Turf Moor, scoring a total of 23 goals in the process.

Jay Rodriguez tussles for possession with Kyle Walker ( Getty )

Remember when…

The last time these two met at Turf Moor? It resulted in a memorable 1-0 win for the home side, with Hampshire native Danny Ings setting up Ashley Barnes for a 72nd minute winner.

Player to watch…

Andre Gray. With the hosts' home form considered and the Saints struggling in the league at the moment, look for Burnley to use the pace of the former Bristol City man, who has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games.

Past three meetings…

Southampton 3 (Austin 2, Redmond) Burnley 1 (Vokes) St Mary’s Stadium, October, 2016

Southampton 2 (Long, Shackell OG) Burnley 0 St Mary’s Stadium, March 2015

Burnley 1 (Barnes) Southampton 0 Turf Moor, December 2014

Andre Gray will be the man to watch ( Getty )

Form guide…

Burnley: LLWWLD

Southampton: DWLLLD

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 3pm

TV: Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC1

Odds…

Burnley to win: 5/2

Southampton to win: 6/5

Draw: 23/10

(Odds provided by BetVictor)