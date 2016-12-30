Everything you need to know about Burnley vs Sunderland

It’s a big game for…

Victor Anichebe: The Nigerian forward has failed to hit the net in his last six games with his last goals coming in a 3-0 victory against Hull, where he netted twice. The Black Cats will need him to get amongst the goals soon especially as this fixture is one of those games that Sunderland must win.

Weird stat…

27: Burnley and Sunderland have faced each other 73 times, and strangely, have the same record against each other. They both have 27 wins and there have been 19 draws between the two sides.

Remember when…

The last time these two sides were pitted against each other Sunderland came out on top in a 2-0 win in the 2014/15 season. First half goals from Connor Wickham and Jermain Defoe sealed a comfortable victory for the Black Cats.

Player to watch…

Tom Heaton: The Burnley shot-stopper has been in fine form of late and the Clarets will be hoping he produces a fine display this time out against Sunderland. Before keeping a clean sheet against Middlesbrough, Heaton made seven saves as Burnley narrowly lost 2-1 to Tottenham and before that saved a penalty as Burnley were edged out 1-0 by West Ham.

Tom Heaton will be key to Burnley's hopes of victory (Getty)



Past three meetings…

Sunderland 2 (Wickham, Defoe) Burnley 0, Premier League, January 2015

Burnley 0 Sunderland 0, Premier League, September 2014

Sunderland 2 (Campbell, Bent) Burnley 1 (Thompson), Premier League, April 2010

Form guide…

Burnley: LLWLLW

Sunderland:LWLLWL

David Moyes can se Sunderland out of the relegation zone with a victory (Getty)



Vital information…

Kick-off time: 15:00, Saturday 31st December 2016

TV: Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC TWO – 10pm

Odds…

Burnley to win: 29/20

Sunderland to win: 9/4

Draw: 11/5

(Odds provided by BetVictor)