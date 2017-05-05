West Bromwich Albion travel to Burnley this weekend in 8th place: heady heights for a team which notoriously flirted with relegation for so many seasons.

Their league position does not reflect their recent form, however, but more so reflects excellent performances earlier in the season before tailing off in recent weeks.

The Baggies are on an awful run, registering just one point in their last five games and have lost the last four consecutively.

They may be suffering as a result of now having very little to play for each week, but Tony Pulis will want a reaction this weekend to prevent a Burnley win which would see Sean Dyche’s side retain their status as a Premier League club for the first time in the club’s history.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 3.00pm BST on Saturday 6 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will not be televised live.

Highlights will be shown on BBC1 at 10.20pm BST.

Preview

The Clarets registered their first away league win this season by beating Crystal Palace 0-2 at Selhurst Park, setting them up perfectly for a survival party at Turf Moor should they manage to beat West Brom on Saturday.

One obstacle they will need to overcome is the mystery absence of standout defender Michael Keane, who will miss the game through an unspecified injury amid rumours that he will be targeted by top six clubs this summer. Ben Mee is also a doubt for the match, while George Boyd and Stephen Ward are expected to recover in time. West Brom will be disappointed that both Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu appear to have failed to recover from hamstring problems and will be unavailable for selection.

It may not be the prettiest game; this promises to be a physical battle between two robust teams lead by managers who prefer their teams to be organised and solid and unafraid of commitment. Tony Pulis this week offered the suggestion that Sean Dyche is ‘in the top three managers in the Premier League’; a statement which may not seem so far-fetched if his side secure safety this weekend.

It’s a big game for…

Andre Gray: He is Burnley’s biggest goal threat and they will be banking on him to score against West Brom, who are in poor form.

If his team do win and therefore secure another season of Premier League football, all involved with the club will have Gray to thank, who’s all round performances in which he has scored 10 goals and provided 2 assists have been vital to Burnley.

Best stat…

West Brom score, on average, more goals in Premier League meetings against Burnley (3.3 per game) than they do against any other club.

Remember when…

West Bromwich Albion hosted Burnley in the Championship in August 2003. The visitors were in 24th place and were thrashed 4-1 at the Hawthorns, courtesy of goals from Artim Sakiri, Rob Hulse and a Lee Hughes brace. Robbie Blake was the scorer for Burnley.

Player to watch...

Nacer Chadli: The Belgian can ask questions of any defence and will need to produce more performances like the ones when he first joined the club if West Brom’s form is to improve.

At times, the skilful attacker gets lost in matches and fails to have the impact he is capable of. With Burnley centre half Michael Keane likely to miss the game, Chadli and co have a chance to exploit the host’s defence and spoil their plans of securing safety.

Past three meetings…

West Bromwich Albion 4 Burnley 0

Premier League, November 2016

Burnley 2 West Bromwich Albion 2

Premier League, February 2015

West Bromwich Albion 4 Burnley 0

Premier League, September 2014

Form guide

Burnley: WDLLW

West Bromwich Albion: DLLLL

Odds…

Burnley to win: 32/25

West Bromwich Albion to win: 51/20

Draw: 43/20