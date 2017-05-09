Cesc Fabregas was convinced that his lovely outside-of-the-boot assist for Nemanja Matic to score Chelsea’s third goal against Middlesbrough was his 11th of the season, only to be informed that he had an earlier one taken away during a live TV interview.

Fabregas claimed the man of the match award for his brilliant showing in Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough that not only relegated the north-east side but also put Antonio Conte and his team within one victory of the Premier League title, which they can claim this Friday when they take on West Bromwich Albion.

The victory was largely thanks to the virtuoso display from Fabregas, who admitted it was one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt, and the Spanish midfielder had a telling contribution in the goals scored by Diego Costa and Matic that sandwiched a Marcos Alonso goal.

However, when speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Fabregas was quick to correct presenter Dave Jones that he had registered 11 assists, not 10, this season, only to be corrected due to a deflection on the pass through to Diego Costa by Middlesbrough’s Fabio.

“That’s some record, 11 starts, 10 assists Cesc,” Jones said, before Fabregas quickly interrupted with what he believed was the correct number.

“Well I’m not sure, I think one might have been taken off tonight because of the touch from Fabio, that’s the bad news, in the first goal.

“What?” Fabregas responded in bemusement. “No, no chance. It was meant for Costa all day long, I’m taking this one.”

Watch the video below...

WATCH: "It wasn't quite a @GeoffShreeves and Ivanovic moment but similar; you have just popped his balloon!" ? https://t.co/LNtyErjsbZ — Sky Sports MNF ⚽️ (@SkySportsMNF) May 9, 2017

Jones saw the funny side of the conversation before sharing a joke with pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville in the Sky Sports studio, where Neville compared the comical moment to the incident between Geoff Shreeves and Branislav Ivanovic in 2012 when the Sky Sports interviewer informed the former Chelsea defender that he had been ruled out of the Champions League final.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings







23 show all Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings











































1/23 Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/23 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball owing to Chelsea's utter dominance. Getty Images

3/23 Cesar Azpilicueta - 8 out of 10 Superb. Rock solid in defence and brought the ball out from the back well. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Accurate passing and strong in the air, didn't give Middlesbrough a sniff. Getty Images

5/23 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Made more tackles than any of his team-mates and led by example. Getty Images

6/23 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 His passing left a little bit to be desired and wasn't able to get forward as often as Alonso. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Cesc Fabregas - 8 out of 10 Had more touches than any other player. Ran the show from the middle of the park. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Nemanja Matic - 8 out of 10 His performances at the tail-end of this season have been very impressive. Dropped back well and scored a great goal. Getty Images

9/23 Marcos Alonso - 8 out of 10 A constant attacking threat and got on the score-sheet, too. Getty Images

10/23 Pedro - 8 out of 10 Very busy, calm and composed in possession and unlucky not to score. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Not the Belgian's best night, with all of those around him excelling. Subbed off for Willian in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Diego Costa - 8 out of 10 A typical Costa performance. Harassed the Middlesbrough defence all night and opened the scoring. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Brad Guzan - 4 out of 10 Conceded three goals, all straight between his legs. D'oh. Getty Images

14/23 Fabio - 5 out of 10 Had a tough evening up against Alonso, and didn't have much of an idea how to stop his runs from deep. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Calum Chambers - 5 out of 10 Made several important clearances. Middlesbrough's best defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Ben Gibson - 4 out of 10 Had an utterly miserable evening in the heart of Boro's defence. Getty Images

17/23 George Friend - 5 out of 10 The only Boro defender to have won a tackle all evening. Genuinely. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Marten de Roon - 6 out of 10 Boro's best player. Failed to create anything but tigerish in the tackle. Likely to be poached in the summer. Getty Images

19/23 Adam Clayton - 5 out of 10 Brave display in the middle of the park alongside De Roon. Getty Images

20/23 Adam Forshaw - 3 out of 10 Utterly, utterly anonymous. Subbed off early in the second. Getty Images

21/23 Adama Traore - 5 out of 10 Very poor link up play. Consistently fails to live up to his billing. Getty Images

22/23 Stewart Downing - 5 out of 10 Ran around a lot; achieved very little. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Alvaro Negredo - 5 out of 10 Didn't have a shot on goal all evening. AFP/Getty Images

“It wasn’t quite a Geoff Shreeves-Branislav Ivanovic moment but it’s similar!” Neville joked. “You’ve just popped his balloon”