Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas has admitted that this season has been a “difficult year” for him but believes his contributions to the team have now surpassed his achievements in other seasons at the club - despite his limited game time.

The Spaniard was named man of the match at the Bridge on Monday night as Chelsea fired three past Middlesbrough to put the Premier League title within touching distance.

Goals from Diego Costa, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic secured victory for the home side and ensured Chelsea can now mathematically secure the title on Friday night at West Brom.

Fabregas, who was recalled to Antonio Conte’s starting XI after N’Golo Kane was ruled out through injury, was at his luxurious best against the visitors this evening as he set about dictating the run of play from the centre of the park.

Indeed, the former Barcelona man bagged two assists this evening to become the first Premier League player ever to clinch 10 assists across six separate seasons and created a multitude of chances for his side.

1/23 Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/23 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball owing to Chelsea's utter dominance. Getty Images

3/23 Cesar Azpilicueta - 8 out of 10 Superb. Rock solid in defence and brought the ball out from the back well. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Accurate passing and strong in the air, didn't give Middlesbrough a sniff. Getty Images

5/23 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Made more tackles than any of his team-mates and led by example. Getty Images

6/23 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 His passing left a little bit to be desired and wasn't able to get forward as often as Alonso. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Cesc Fabregas - 8 out of 10 Had more touches than any other player. Ran the show from the middle of the park. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Nemanja Matic - 8 out of 10 His performances at the tail-end of this season have been very impressive. Dropped back well and scored a great goal. Getty Images

9/23 Marcos Alonso - 8 out of 10 A constant attacking threat and got on the score-sheet, too. Getty Images

10/23 Pedro - 8 out of 10 Very busy, calm and composed in possession and unlucky not to score. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Not the Belgian's best night, with all of those around him excelling. Subbed off for Willian in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Diego Costa - 8 out of 10 A typical Costa performance. Harassed the Middlesbrough defence all night and opened the scoring. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Brad Guzan - 4 out of 10 Conceded three goals, all straight between his legs. D'oh. Getty Images

14/23 Fabio - 5 out of 10 Had a tough evening up against Alonso, and didn't have much of an idea how to stop his runs from deep. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Calum Chambers - 5 out of 10 Made several important clearances. Middlesbrough's best defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Ben Gibson - 4 out of 10 Had an utterly miserable evening in the heart of Boro's defence. Getty Images

17/23 George Friend - 5 out of 10 The only Boro defender to have won a tackle all evening. Genuinely. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Marten de Roon - 6 out of 10 Boro's best player. Failed to create anything but tigerish in the tackle. Likely to be poached in the summer. Getty Images

19/23 Adam Clayton - 5 out of 10 Brave display in the middle of the park alongside De Roon. Getty Images

20/23 Adam Forshaw - 3 out of 10 Utterly, utterly anonymous. Subbed off early in the second. Getty Images

21/23 Adama Traore - 5 out of 10 Very poor link up play. Consistently fails to live up to his billing. Getty Images

22/23 Stewart Downing - 5 out of 10 Ran around a lot; achieved very little. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Alvaro Negredo - 5 out of 10 Didn't have a shot on goal all evening. AFP/Getty Images

Despite having played just 1047 minutes under Conte prior to tonight, making the majority of his appearances off the bench, Fabregas insisted after the game that he is proud of what he has achieved this season and has “matured” as a player.

"It's been different year for me,” he said. “I'm used to playing every single game, week-in, week-out for every club I've been at but I feel I've matured a lot this year.

"It's not easy what happened to me, many people told me I'm not the type of player for Antonio, told me I should leave but I like challenges and this was a big challenge.

Conte was quick to congratulate Fabregas after the full-time whistle ( Getty )

"Obviously I haven't played every single game but the last 20 or so games I have played, of course not from the start.

“But I feel the quality of my minutes whenever I've been on the pitch have been fantastic so maybe my contribution has been even bigger than when I've played more in other seasons.

“I've had to have patience and accept that sometimes these thing happen. Play for the team. A different season for me but I'm proud of what I've done.”

Fabregas wants to help extend Chelsea's winning run (AFP/Getty)



Fabregas and Co now travel to the Hawthorns on Friday with the Premier League title all but confirmed.

Nonetheless, the midfielder has urged his side to give one last big push.

“It's not done yet, we need one more push but I think we've been the better team and most consistent,” he added.

"We want to get it done on Friday. I have experience in winning titles and the quicker you can get it done the better. Trust me.

You don’t want to give opportunities to anyone. We will not wait so if it can happen on Friday let it be. Then we can focus on the FA cup. But Friday is a final for us.”