Cesc Fabregas allowed the occasion to briefly get the better of him while celebrating Chelsea’s Premier League title win.

Antonio Conte’s side required a late goal by substitute Michy Batshuayi to beat a dogged West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the Hawthorns and confirm their status as champions.

Fabregas was interviewed alongside team-mate Gary Cahill by Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves shortly after the final whistle blew and accidentally swore while hailing the strike by fringe player Batshuayi.

West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings







23 show all West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings











































1/23 West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty

2/23 Ben Foster – 7 out of 10 Aside from Batshuayi’s goal, he made a number of vital saves to keep his side in it. Getty Images

3/23 Craig Dawson – 5 out of 10 Dawson was finding himself in all of the right positions, but every delivery he sent into the area found the hands of Courtois. Getty Images

4/23 Gareth McAuley – 6 out of 10 Used possession well, but was just outclassed at times by Chelsea’s ability on the ball. Defensively he was impressive. Getty Images

5/23 Jonny Evans – 5 out of 10 Failed to make any real impact on the game – looked lost at times. Getty Images

6/23 Allan Nyom – 5 out of 10 Nyom let his frustration get the better of him at times and he gave away too many unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

7/23 Darren Fletcher – 6 out of 10 Fletcher proved his ability to feed Rondon with long balls, but we just did not see enough of it tonight. Getty Images

8/23 Sam Field – 5 out of 10 Field found himself being dragged out of position and chasing possession at times, which was leaving his side vulnerable. Getty Images

9/23 Chris Brunt – 7 out of 10 His work rate was faultless and he certainly upheld his defensive duties. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Jake Livermore – 6 out of 10 His confidence on the ball was encouraging and he looked particularly menacing when pressing forward with possession. Getty Images

11/23 James McClean – 4 out of 10 McClean was very lucky not to see a red card following a handful of unnecessary fouls whilst carrying a yellow card. Getty Images

12/23 Salomon Rondon – 7 out of 10 Rondon had a florious opportunity to open the scoring within minutes. He improved as the game progressed and proved problematic for the Chelsea defence until the final whistle. Getty Images

13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 He collected every delivery into the box tremendously and commanded his area with confidence. Getty Images

14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 8 out of 10 His assist today created the goal that won them the title. Aside from that he moved well into the midfield and passed well throughout. Getty Images

15/23 David Luiz – 7 out of 10 A textbook display from the central defender – strong, tackled well and cleared danger on several occasions. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 The skipper led by example at the back and looked dangerous when challenging in the opposing box for a set piece. Getty Images

17/23 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Moses cleverly enticed fouls from The Baggies throughout, which benefited Chelsea endlessly. Impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 out of 10 The midfielder dictated the pace of the game from his position and he was pumping balls up to the strikers tremendously today. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 Matic always provided an option for Chelsea on the edge of the area and he was a key element of almost every move going forward. Getty Images

20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 He showed glimpses of brilliance, but it would have been encouraging to see him staying wider and providing another element for Chelsea going forward. Getty Images

21/23 Pedro – 6 out of 10 Pedro’s pace was uncontrollable, but his decision making when in possession left questions to be answered. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Eden Hazard – 5 out of 10 An unusually quiet display for a man of such talent – just appeared to have gone off the boil today. Getty Images

23/23 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10 He received a number of balls into his feet inside of the area that he failed to control and this resulted in the loss of possession. Getty Images

Asked if he thought the goal would ever come, Fabregas said: “This is the beauty of football.

“A player that didn’t play a lot, everyone thought he would not come to much, then he scored the winning goal for the championship. I mean, football is f****** unbelievable.”

Fabregas instantaneously realised his error and apologised, just as Shreeves did the same to viewers at home who may have been easily offended.

Cahill also noticed his team-mate’s indiscretion but appeared to see the funny side.

Chelsea’s victory secured the club’s second Premier League title in three years and sixth top division championship of all-time.