Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had admitted that he has little job security even though his team are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League and has spoken of the difficulty of instigating any long-term plans as a football manager.

Conte, like many other Premier League managers, was left bewildered by the sacking of Claudio Ranieri last week, just nine months after he led Leicester City to the title in one of the biggest upsets in the history of English football.

Chelsea look the team most likely to win the title off Leicester and the Blues currently boast a seemingly inexhaustible 11-point lead the top of the table, but Conte is all too aware that in modern football, managers can never truly be sure of their long-term futures.

“I think that in this football, in this type of modern football, it is not easy to start a project or to be sure you will stay in a for a long time in the same team,” Conte said. “It is not only for me but for all coaches.

“Then for sure if you have the possibility to stay for many years in the same team, yeah, you can work to improve your idea. You can work to improve your players.

“But the results...the results in football are very important. We all know this and it can happen that one season you win the title and the next you can be going on your way.”

Chelsea saw off Swansea at the Bridge (Getty)



The results are certainly going in Conte’s favour at this moment in time. The Italian watched his side overcome a stubborn Swansea side on Saturday, with second-half goals from Pedro and Diego Costa restoring Chelsea’s lead after Fernando Llorente’s header had earlier cancelled out Cesc Fabregas’ opener.

The 3-1 success equalled a club record of 12 consecutive home wins: a record not lost on Conte.

“For sure it is a great achievement for the team, the players, also for me,” he commented.

“This is my first season and to equal this record is fantastic for me, for the players. It is important for us to continue this way.

“When you equal this record it means that you are doing well and that probably you stay on top of the table when we have this type of result. Now it’s important to continue to try to improve this situation, it’s very good.”