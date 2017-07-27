  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits 'world-class' Tottenham striker Harry Kane is his dream signing

The Italian recently signed Alvaro Morata for £58m, but has admitted that Spurs star Kane is his dream summer signing

Click to follow
The Independent Sport
harry-kane-chelsea.jpg
Kane scored 29 goals in 30 Premier League appearances last season Getty

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that his dream striker signing would be Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Conte has just spent £58m on Alvaro Morata but has admitted that few strikers in the world are as good as 23-year-old Kane.

The England international has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the past two seasons, and has scored more league goals since February 2016 than Morata has in his entire professional career.

  • Read more

Morata: A closer look at the forward's Chelsea debut

“For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world," Conte admitted.

“If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker. He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball, he fights and he's strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left.

“He's a complete player. He's one of the top strikers in the world.”

Harry Kane wins the 2016/17 Golden Boot

Harry Kane wins the 2016/17 Golden Boot

  • 1/30 Harry Kane wins the Golden Boot

    Superb end of the season displays against Leicester and Hull saw Harry Kane overtake Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Golden Boot. Here, we look back through his 29-goal haul.

    Getty

  • 2/30 vs Stoke

    Saturday, September 10

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/30 vs Sunderland

    Sunday, September 18

    Getty Images

  • 4/30 vs Arsenal

    Sunday, November 6

    Getty Images

  • 5/30 vs West Ham

    Saturday, November 19

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 6/30 vs West Ham

    Saturday, November 19

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 7/30 vs Swansea

    Saturday, December 3

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 8/30 vs Swansea

    Saturday, December 3

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 9/30 vs Southampton

    Wednesday, December 28

    Getty Images

  • 10/30 vs Watford

    Saturday, January 1

    Getty Images

  • 11/30 vs Watford

    Saturday, January 1

    Getty Images

  • 12/30 vs West Brom

    Saturday, January 14

    Getty Images

  • 13/30 vs West Brom

    Saturday, January 14

    Getty Images

  • 14/30 vs West Brom

    Saturday, January 14

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 15/30 vs Middlesbrough

    Saturday, February 4

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 16/30 vs Stoke

    Sunday, February 26

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 17/30 vs Stoke

    Sunday, February 26

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 18/30 vs Stoke

    Sunday, February 26

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 19/30 vs Everton

    Sunday, March 5

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 20/30 vs Everton

    Sunday, March 5

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

  • 21/30 vs Bournemouth

    Saturday, April 15

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/30 vs Arsenal

    Sunday, April 30

    Getty Images

  • 23/30 vs Manchester United

    Sunday, May 14

    Getty Images

  • 24/30 vs Leicester

    Thursday, May 18

    Getty Images

  • 25/30 vs Leicester

    Thursday, May 18

    Getty Images

  • 26/30 vs Leicester

    Thursday, May 18

    Getty Images

  • 27/30 vs Leicester

    Thursday, May 18

    Getty Images

  • 28/30 vs Hull

    Sunday, May 21

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 29/30 vs Hull

    Sunday, May 21

    Getty Images

  • 30/30 vs Hull

    Sunday, May 21

    Getty Images

But Conte is well aware that the prospect of Chelsea ever signing Kane is close to zero, adding that he expects the striker to be worth “at least” £100m.

“If you go to buy Kane now it would be at least £100m,” he added.

“At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker I know for sure he's a big striker.”

Comments