Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that his dream striker signing would be Tottenham's Harry Kane.
Conte has just spent £58m on Alvaro Morata but has admitted that few strikers in the world are as good as 23-year-old Kane.
The England international has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the past two seasons, and has scored more league goals since February 2016 than Morata has in his entire professional career.
“For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world," Conte admitted.
“If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker. He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball, he fights and he's strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left.
“He's a complete player. He's one of the top strikers in the world.”
Harry Kane wins the 2016/17 Golden Boot
Harry Kane wins the 2016/17 Golden Boot
-
1/30 Harry Kane wins the Golden Boot
Superb end of the season displays against Leicester and Hull saw Harry Kane overtake Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Golden Boot. Here, we look back through his 29-goal haul.
Getty
-
2/30 vs Stoke
Saturday, September 10
AFP/Getty Images
-
3/30 vs Sunderland
Sunday, September 18
Getty Images
-
4/30 vs Arsenal
Sunday, November 6
Getty Images
-
5/30 vs West Ham
Saturday, November 19
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
-
6/30 vs West Ham
Saturday, November 19
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
-
7/30 vs Swansea
Saturday, December 3
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
-
8/30 vs Swansea
Saturday, December 3
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
-
9/30 vs Southampton
Wednesday, December 28
Getty Images
-
10/30 vs Watford
Saturday, January 1
Getty Images
-
11/30 vs Watford
Saturday, January 1
Getty Images
-
12/30 vs West Brom
Saturday, January 14
Getty Images
-
13/30 vs West Brom
Saturday, January 14
Getty Images
-
14/30 vs West Brom
Saturday, January 14
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
-
15/30 vs Middlesbrough
Saturday, February 4
AFP/Getty Images
-
16/30 vs Stoke
Sunday, February 26
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
-
17/30 vs Stoke
Sunday, February 26
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
-
18/30 vs Stoke
Sunday, February 26
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
-
19/30 vs Everton
Sunday, March 5
AFP/Getty Images
-
20/30 vs Everton
Sunday, March 5
Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I
-
21/30 vs Bournemouth
Saturday, April 15
AFP/Getty Images
-
22/30 vs Arsenal
Sunday, April 30
Getty Images
-
23/30 vs Manchester United
Sunday, May 14
Getty Images
-
24/30 vs Leicester
Thursday, May 18
Getty Images
-
25/30 vs Leicester
Thursday, May 18
Getty Images
-
26/30 vs Leicester
Thursday, May 18
Getty Images
-
27/30 vs Leicester
Thursday, May 18
Getty Images
-
28/30 vs Hull
Sunday, May 21
AFP/Getty Images
-
29/30 vs Hull
Sunday, May 21
Getty Images
-
30/30 vs Hull
Sunday, May 21
Getty Images
But Conte is well aware that the prospect of Chelsea ever signing Kane is close to zero, adding that he expects the striker to be worth “at least” £100m.
“If you go to buy Kane now it would be at least £100m,” he added.
“At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker I know for sure he's a big striker.”Reuse content