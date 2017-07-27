Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has revealed that his dream striker signing would be Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Conte has just spent £58m on Alvaro Morata but has admitted that few strikers in the world are as good as 23-year-old Kane.

The England international has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the past two seasons, and has scored more league goals since February 2016 than Morata has in his entire professional career.

“For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world," Conte admitted.

“If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker. He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball, he fights and he's strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left.

“He's a complete player. He's one of the top strikers in the world.”

Harry Kane wins the 2016/17 Golden Boot







30 show all Harry Kane wins the 2016/17 Golden Boot

























































1/30 Harry Kane wins the Golden Boot Superb end of the season displays against Leicester and Hull saw Harry Kane overtake Romelu Lukaku in the race for the Golden Boot. Here, we look back through his 29-goal haul. Getty

2/30 vs Stoke Saturday, September 10 AFP/Getty Images

3/30 vs Sunderland Sunday, September 18 Getty Images

4/30 vs Arsenal Sunday, November 6 Getty Images

5/30 vs West Ham Saturday, November 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

6/30 vs West Ham Saturday, November 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

7/30 vs Swansea Saturday, December 3 Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

8/30 vs Swansea Saturday, December 3 Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

9/30 vs Southampton Wednesday, December 28 Getty Images

10/30 vs Watford Saturday, January 1 Getty Images

11/30 vs Watford Saturday, January 1 Getty Images

12/30 vs West Brom Saturday, January 14 Getty Images

13/30 vs West Brom Saturday, January 14 Getty Images

14/30 vs West Brom Saturday, January 14 Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

15/30 vs Middlesbrough Saturday, February 4 AFP/Getty Images

16/30 vs Stoke Sunday, February 26 Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

17/30 vs Stoke Sunday, February 26 Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/30 vs Stoke Sunday, February 26 Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

19/30 vs Everton Sunday, March 5 AFP/Getty Images

20/30 vs Everton Sunday, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

21/30 vs Bournemouth Saturday, April 15 AFP/Getty Images

22/30 vs Arsenal Sunday, April 30 Getty Images

23/30 vs Manchester United Sunday, May 14 Getty Images

24/30 vs Leicester Thursday, May 18 Getty Images

25/30 vs Leicester Thursday, May 18 Getty Images

26/30 vs Leicester Thursday, May 18 Getty Images

27/30 vs Leicester Thursday, May 18 Getty Images

28/30 vs Hull Sunday, May 21 AFP/Getty Images

29/30 vs Hull Sunday, May 21 Getty Images

30/30 vs Hull Sunday, May 21 Getty Images

But Conte is well aware that the prospect of Chelsea ever signing Kane is close to zero, adding that he expects the striker to be worth “at least” £100m.

“If you go to buy Kane now it would be at least £100m,” he added.

“At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker I know for sure he's a big striker.”