Chelsea are most dangerous when you have the ball, not when they do, says Eddie Howe

Given that Bournemouth have a fine record against a lot of the top six late, Eddie Howe knows better than most about how to get the better of the top sides… and what separates them.

He says the biggest challenge when you face Chelsea is not when they’re ominously building play against you, but the opposite: when you have the ball.

Bournemouth did play well against the champions-elect and put it to them, but ultimately lost 3-1 on Saturday, with the two first goals coming from Chelsea breaks.

Chelsea potential summer 2017 transfers







9 show all Chelsea potential summer 2017 transfers















1/9 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar departing for China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect long-term replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/9 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/9 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/9 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/9 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/9 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, Kessie has played an integral role. A lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/9 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina last summer summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/9 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/9 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

“They’re a tough team to score against, a tough team to get near their goal, to penetrate the centre of the pitch, because they have the five at the back,” Howe said. “That’s the challenge that they pose. The biggest difficulty when you play Chelsea is when you have the ball.

“Most teams you play against, you’re happy when you have the ball, but against Chelsea as soon as you lose the ball you’re in potential danger because of the players they have on the pitch. It’s a difficult game to prepare for.

“Their system obviously gives you a problem. To win any game you need the ball and to get the ball off them is quite difficult.

“And then of course you need to stop them scoring and we struggled with that – the first goal especially I thought was disappointing from our perspective, we were too passive with our defending and OK, they were slightly fortuitous with the way it ended up in the net but that was a consequence of the system.”