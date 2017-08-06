Antonio Conte vented his growing frustration at referee Bobby Madley this afternoon after Chelsea’s season got off to the worst possible start, losing the Community Shield on penalties to Arsenal.

The Chelsea manager admitted he was “frustrated” and “angry” with the decision to book Willian for diving in the first half, rather than award a penalty. The decision was similar to the one here for the FA Cup final in May, when Victor Moses was given a second yellow and sent off for diving, in a final Arsenal went on to win.

Pedro was sent off for Chelsea this afternoon, just before Sead Kolasinac equalised for Arsenal, and Conte did not try and hide his feelings afterwards.

2/23 Petr Cech - 7 out of 10 His usual assured self at the back. Was quick off his line in the first half to clear a Chelsea through ball on the edge of the box. Let down by his Arsenal defence for Chelsea's goal but a hero in the shootout. Getty

3/23 Rob Holding - 6 An assured first half performance but failed to properly read the situation for Moses' goal. Should have done better. Getty

4/23 Per Mertesacker - N/A His game was cut short after taking a blow to the head that forced him into an early substitution. Getty

5/23 Nacho Monreal - 6 Adjusted well to loss of Mertesacker at the back. Held his position and coped under pressure. Nothing remarkable, though. Getty

6/23 Hector Bellerin - 6 Enjoyed more influence down the flank than his counterpart on the other wing. Got forward into the right positions and produced a number of challenging deliveries. Getty

7/23 Mohamed Elneny - 6 Chanced his luck with a few wild shots on goal that failed to come to fruition. Worked hard in the middle. Solid performance all round. Getty

8/23 Granit Xhaka - 7 It was his failed clearance which handed Chelsea their opener but he made up for it as the game advanced. He came close with a stinging shot from outside of the box and provided the delivery for Kolasinac's header. MOTM. Getty

9/23 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5 Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to look out of place at left-back, despite Wenger's hopes that he'll be able to make a wing-back out of the player. As such, the Ox once again lacked confidence and that special spark that stopped him from having any real major say on the game - even when he was pushed on higher up the pitch after Mertesacker's injury. Getty

10/23 Alex Iwobi - 7 Enjoyed a notable surge forward at the end of the first half with an explosive burst of pace before showing some neat footwork to keep the attack alive after running into danger. Spirited and lively performance in all. Getty

11/23 Danny Welbeck - 7 Put in an industrious performance for Arsenal. Tireless in his harrying of Chelsea’s back line and willing to drop back deep for his team mates. Linked up well with Lacazette, too, which certainly bodes well for the coming season. Getty

12/23 Alexandre Lacazette - 6 An encouraging game for the Frenchman. Was certainly more effective in the first half, when he hit the post with a curled effort from the centre of the box. Could strike up a nice partnership with Welbeck. Getty

13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 5 Made some good saves although looked a little bit wobbly underneath the high ball. But why oh why did he step forward to take a penalty?! Getty Images,

14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 Struggled against the direct running of Iwobi. Not one of his better games, all in all. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 David Luiz – 7 An enigmatic performance from the Brazilian, who impressed with a couple of bits of outrageous skill. Getty Images

16/23 Gary Cahill – 7 Dominant in the air and played out well from the back when required. Getty Images

17/23 Victor Moses – 7 Opened the scoring with a well-taken goal at the start of the second-half. Getty Images for ICC

18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 Calm and composed in the middle of the park. His passing was impressive throughout. Bongarts/Getty Images

19/23 N’Golo Kante – 7 A typically tidy performance. His pass success rate did not dip below 90% all match and he made several good tackles. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 Not one of the Spaniard’s better games. But on the plus side he does have a superb new lid. Bongarts/Getty Images

21/23 Willian – 6 Not his best performance, and was booked half-way through the first-half for simulation. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Pedro – 7 Chelsea’s brightest player in the first-half by a considerable distance and equally effective in the second. But was sent off late on for a dangerous tackle. Getty Images

23/23 Michy Batshuayi – 6 Had a couple of shots, one of which was well saved by Cech. He’s improving – but he’s no Diego Costa. AFP/Getty Images

“For sure there is disappointment to finish for the second time with 10 men against Arsenal, before in the FA Cup and now in the Community Shield,” Conte said. “A lot of people told me the penalty [for Willian] was clear. For sure there is a bit of frustration, but you know very well we have to respect referees decisions. But sometimes these decisions make you a bit angry.”

Madley spoke to Conte to explain his decision and the Chelsea manager joked that he wanted to complain for hours about what he perceived as an injustice. “There wasn’t time [to talk], because I also wanted to ask why it wasn’t a penalty, and why it was a yellow card for Willian,” Conte said.

“Then we would stay and finish the game at 9pm. If you remember in the final of the FA Cup, there was also a controversial decision against us.”

Conte cut a miserable figure during his post-match press conference and refused to answer a question about whether he has the squad in place to defend Chelsea’s Premier League title.

Chelsea have only signed three first-team players this summer, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata, and the squad looks thin to compete for four trophies.

When Conte was asked about his striking options, he could only answer cryptically.

“I think I have also replied to this question,” he said. “I hope in the future to have a different question, than whether there is necessity to improve our squad, or about our strikers. I have replied.

"My reply is always the same, otherwise it means I was telling you a lie. The truth is the same, and I repeat always the same.”