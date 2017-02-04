Arsenal remain rooted to the bottom of the mini-league between the Premier League’s ‘top six’ clubs, having suffered defeat to one of their title-chasing rivals for a third time on Saturday.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas helped Chelsea, the runaway Premier League leaders, see off Arsène Wenger’s side before Olivier Giroud scored a late consolation.

Arsenal’s 3-1 capitulation at Stamford Bridge, as well as defeats at home against Liverpool and away to Manchester City, mean they have taken just five points from matches against their main competitors – the worst record of all six sides.

Their solitary win came against Chelsea last September, in a 3-0 victory that has acted as a turning point for Antonio Conte’s side.

Arsenal’s remaining top six fixtures Liverpool (A)

Manchester City (H)

Tottenham (A)

Manchester United (H)

Draws at home to Tottenham Hotspur and away at Manchester United provide their other two points.

Chelsea, unsurprisingly, top the mini-league table with 13 points, but are only ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on goals scored.

The Merseysiders are yet to be beaten by one of their fellow ‘top six’ sides, having picked up three wins and a draw.