  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

The mini-table which shows why Arsenal are not in the title race

Arsène Wenger’s side succumbed to their third defeat against a fellow title rival this season

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings

Chelsea vs Arsenal player ratings

  • 1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 5 out of 10

    Aside from letting in a late goal, it was a very straight forward day for the Belgian.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10

    Tackled well, kept his shape well and worked relentlessly.

    Getty Images

  • 3/22 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10

    Led by performance today and even came close to getting his name on the scoresheet.

    Salvio Calabrese/UK Sports Pics

  • 4/22 David Luiz – 5 out of 10

    Was wasteful with some of his clearances, but due to a lack of Arsenal attacks – he had an easy day at the back.

    Getty Images

  • 5/22 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10.

    The Nigerian powerhouse caused constant problems for the Arsenal defence when he charged forward.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10

    Scored the opener which crushed Arsenal’s confident start. Worked well for the remainder.

    Getty Images

  • 7/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10

    He optimises the Chelsea side – bundles of energy, clever play and a faultless work rate.

    Getty Images

  • 8/22 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10

    His partnership with Kante dominated the midfield and left Arsenal looking lost in the middle of the field.

    Getty Images

  • 9/22 Pedro – 7 out of 10

    The playmaker and the key element to counter attack

    Getty Images

  • 10/22 Eden Hazard – 9 out of 10

    His solo goal was an example of Hazard’s limitless ability. His running, movement, skill on the ball and positioning were world class.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 11/22 Diego Costa –

    A real menace up top and laid on two assists.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 12/22 Petr Cech – 4 out of 10

    Gave Fabregas the last goal due to an individual error and looked helpless for Alonso’s first goal.

    Getty Images

  • 13/22 Hector Bellerin – 4 out of 10

    Out-jumped for the first goal and was subsequently substituted with an injury.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10

    Relentlessly cleared danger and intercepted Chelsea moves.

    Getty Images

  • 15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10

    Made a number of crucial interceptions and tackles to deny Chelsea’s relentless counter attacks.

    Getty Images

  • 16/22 Nacho Monreal – 3 out of 10

    His poor positioning left his side exposed and allowed the Chelsea strike force to punish the Gunners.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 17/22 Francis Coquelin – 5 out of 10

    Should be able to dictate a game like this but instead he saw very little of the ball and made a number of reckless challenges.

    Getty Images

  • 18/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 5 out of 10

    Looked lost in his own position and failed to make an impact going forward.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 19/22 Theo Walcott – 4 out of 10

    Showed no sign of attacking prowess and should have tracked Alonso for the opening goal.

    Arsenal FC via Getty Images

  • 20/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10

    Deliveries were good, but aside from that it was an extremely quiet display by a man of such ability.

    Getty Images

  • 21/22 Alex Iwobi – 5 out of 10

    Looked confident in the early stages, but disappeared as the game progressed. Needed to see more of the ball.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 5 out of 10

    The Chilean received no service from his midfield and saw very little of the ball as a result. This made it an incredibly easy afternoon for the Chelsea defence.

    Getty Images

Arsenal remain rooted to the bottom of the mini-league between the Premier League’s ‘top six’ clubs, having suffered defeat to one of their title-chasing rivals for a third time on Saturday.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas helped Chelsea, the runaway Premier League leaders, see off Arsène Wenger’s side before Olivier Giroud scored a late consolation.

Arsenal’s 3-1 capitulation at Stamford Bridge, as well as defeats at home against Liverpool and away to Manchester City, mean they have taken just five points from matches against their main competitors – the worst record of all six sides.

Their solitary win came against Chelsea last September, in a 3-0 victory that has acted as a turning point for Antonio Conte’s side.

Arsenal’s remaining top six fixtures

Liverpool (A)
Manchester City (H)
Tottenham (A)
Manchester United (H)

Draws at home to Tottenham Hotspur and away at Manchester United provide their other two points.

Chelsea, unsurprisingly, top the mini-league table with 13 points, but are only ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on goals scored.

The Merseysiders are yet to be beaten by one of their fellow ‘top six’ sides, having picked up three wins and a draw.

Comments