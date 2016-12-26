Antonio Conte believes his side’s victory over Bournemouth – a club record 12th successive league win - will reverberate among Chelsea’s main rivals in the Premier League title race.

The head coach had been forced to make changes with Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante suspended and Conte is convinced the way his side accommodated the reshuffle – and in particular the way Eden Hazard replaced Costa in the central striker role – will have left its mark.

“I think today we sent a good message,” said the Italian. “In general, because I think that a lot of people waited to see if, without two really important players, Costa and Kante, we could lose points in this game. It didn’t happen, I am pleased for this, because I can count on all my players in the squad. I try in every game to make the best decision for the team without looking at the faces.”

Chelsea will equal Arsenal’s Premier League record of 13 straight wins in a single season if they beat Stoke City at home on Saturday, raising the possibility of setting a new mark at Tottenham Hotspur. Conte, though, insists that counts for nothing unless it helps push Chelsea towards the title in May.

“If you ask me I hope to continue this run until the end of the season but, for sure, it is not easy,” Conte said. “For me, it’s important only for the table. With these 12 wins in a row we took 36 points and our table is fantastic now. It’s important only for this.

“I always thought that the record is not important if at the end you don’t reach something important in your championship. But to be with my players to have this record we are proud. We want to continue but, for sure, it won’t be easy.”

Hazard’s outstanding individual performance justified Conte’s decision to ask the Belgian to fill the central role, once again overlooking Michy Batshuayi who has yet to make his first league start following his £33 million summer move from Marseille.

“After the Crystal Palace game I said we had a week to work to find the right solution, to play for the first time without Diego, without Kante,” said Conte.“After a week of work, I decide to chose this type of solution ,with Eden, Pedro and Willian. I’m pleased for the performance of these players.

“I think that Michy is a really good player, but a young player, he is trying to adapt to this league. I try to make the best decision for the team but I am sure that Michy could be the possibility to show his talent in the future.”

And Conte ruled out the possibility of Batshuayi being sent out on loan in January. “He is a new player for Chelsea, to go on loan now, is a defeat for the club and for me,” added the head coach. “Now it is important to be focussed to improve. I want to win and every decision I make is because I want to win. I have to take the best decision, sometimes it s good, positive or negative but I try to put every player in the best condition.”