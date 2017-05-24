Chelsea cancel Premier League title parade due to security concerns

Chelsea have cancelled their title parade, scheduled for this Sunday, due to security concerns.

The open-top bus route was due to take in both Fulham and Chelsea and it was hoped that the club would be putting on a double celebration, with the Blues trying to make it a league and cup double in Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal.

When the parade was originally announced, the Blues had been keen to emphasise that they had engaged in "significant planning... with the local authorities and emergency services to ensure all services from official local authority vehicles and doctors to those responding to emergency calls can meet their obligations."

But in the wake of Monday's attack at the Manchester Arena, in which 22 people died, and the escalation of the United Kingdom's threat level from severe to critical, the decision has been taken not to channel valuable resources away from important buildings and public places.

The route originally was slated to depart Stamford Bridge's west entrance before travelling east along Fulham Road, turning right onto Hortensia Road, then right onto King’s Road and onto New King’s Road.

A club statement read:

"Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday’s terror attack in Manchester. Our thoughts go out to all the victims, and their families and friends.

"In light of these tragic events, we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday.

"Given the heightened security threat announced by the Government, and recognising that this is a developing situation, we have given this careful consideration. We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision.

"Having consulted with the Metropolitan Police, Hammersmith & Fulham Council and other authorities, we know the emergency services would have been as professional as ever, but we would not want in any way to divert important resources by holding an additional, non-ticketed event on the streets of London.

"Furthermore, as a mark of respect, our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup Final against Arsenal on Saturday. Chelsea Football Club will also make a donation to a fund supporting the victims of this horrific attack."