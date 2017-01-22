It’s a big game for…

Nathan Ake: The 21-year-old could be in line to make his first start under Antonio Conte following his return to the club. He impressed during his loan spell on the south coast at Bournemouth, so the home side will be hoping he can replicate this fine form at the Bridge.

Best stat…

Chelsea are unbeaten against Hull in the Premier League, with seven wins and one two draws.

Remember when…

This super strike from Frank Lampard put Chelsea ahead against Hull in 2011. The sublime technique is a true example of the Stamford Bridge great's striking prowess.

Player to watch…

Abel Hernandez: The Uruguayan looks in tremendous form under the management of Marco Silva. He’s getting goals, creating chances and he carries a presence on the pitch that seems to lift the whole Hull side.

Past three-meetings…

Hull City 0 Chelsea 2 (Willian, Costa)

Premier League, October 2016

Hull City 2 (Elmohamady, Hernandez) Chelsea 3 (Hazard, Costa, Remy)

Premier League, March 2015

Chelsea 2 (Oscar, Lampard) Hull 0

Premier League, December 2014

Form guide…

Chelsea: WWWLWW

Hull City: LDLWLW

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 4.30pm

TV: Live on Sky Sports 1, highlights on BBC One at 10.30pm

