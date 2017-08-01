Nathan Ake defends decision to join Bournemouth after Antonio Conte brands Chelsea youngsters impatient

Nathan Ake has defended his decision to leave Chelsea for Bournemouth after former boss Antonio Conte suggested the Blues’ youngsters are too impatient.

The defender joined the likes of Dominic Solanke, Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in leaving Stamford Bridge this summer on a permanent or loan basis in pursuit of first-team football.

Conte urged Chelsea’s emerging talents to “trust the club” after the Italian came under fire for his youth policy, but Ake has argued that it would have been difficult to get game time under his belt had he stayed at the Bridge.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 GK: Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 CB: Antonio Rudiger Getty

3/11 CB: David Luiz Getty

4/11 CB: Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 RWB: Victor Moses Getty

6/11 LWB: Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 CM: N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 CM: Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 RW: Pedro AFP/Getty Images

10/11 LW: Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 ST: Alvaro Morata Getty

"It is a short career, I'm 22 now and I feel like I have had a good experience playing games and you just want to continue doing that," Ake said.

"I understand what [Conte] said but I think we also know that Chelsea is a big club and for myself it was going to be difficult to come in and play straight away."

Although Ake admitted there was “no guarantees” of regular first-team football at Bournemouth, the Dutchman was optimistic that he can nail down a place in Eddie Howe’s starting XI.

"The decision to come here was to be able to play more games which is important for me and that is why I came here," Ake added.

"There are no guarantees that I will play coming here but if I train hard and play well then I will have a chance."

Ake impressed in his 12 appearances on loan at Bournemouth in the first half of last season and was subsequently recalled by Conte in January.

But the youngster went on to make only five appearances for Chelsea after re-joining the Blues and eventually signed for the Cherries late in June.