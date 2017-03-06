  1. Sport
Who are Chelsea's 36 players out on loan and could any break into Antonio Conte's first-team next season?

Some are unlikely to ever register a senior appearance for Chelsea, but others have a chance of making the grade

chelsea-loanees.jpg
Tammy Abraham has an excellent scoring record for Bristol City this season Getty

Chelsea’s reserve ranks are infamously filled with fringe players out on loan. At the time of writing, a total of 36 are temporarily playing their football away from Stamford Bridge.

While £23.3million signing Juan Cuadrado impresses for Juventus, Cristian Cuevas turns out for Belgium’s Sint-Truidense and young goalkeeper Nathan Baxter tests himself at the National League’s Solihull Moors.

Some may never pull on a Chelsea shirt again, others are unlikely at best to break into Antonio Conte’s first team, all are apparently in a WhatsApp group. Yet there is hope.

Last week, Victor Moses completed his turnaround from perennial loanee to established first-team player by signing a contract reportedly worth £75,000-a-week.

The Nigeria international has been a mainstay in Conte’s starting line-up this season and is more than likely to end the campaign with a Premier League winners’ medal.

So, who is part of Chelsea’s current crop of farmed-out talent and could they make the grade next season?

Chelsea's 36 players out on loan

  • 1/36 Tammy Abraham

    on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 2/36 Mukhtar Ali

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 3/36 Christian Atsu

    on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 4/36 Victorien Angban

    on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 5/36 Baba Rahman

    on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 6/36 Lewis Baker

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 7/36 Nathan Baxter

    on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017

    Getty

  • 8/36 Jamal Blackman

    on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 9/36 Jeremie Boga

    on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 10/36 Isaiah Brown

    on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 11/36 Andreas Christensen

    on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 12/36 Jake Clarke-Salter

    on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 13/36 Charlie Colkett

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 14/36 Juan Cuadrado

    on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019

    Getty

  • 15/36 Cristian Cuevas

    on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 16/36 Fakaty Dabo

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 17/36 Jay Dasilva

    on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 18/36 Matej Delac

    on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 19/36 Islam Feruz

    on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 20/36 Michael Hector

    on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 21/36 Tomas Kalas

    on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 22/36 Alex Kiwomya

    on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 23/36 Matt Miazga

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 24/36 Miro Muheim

    on loan to Zürich until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 25/36 Nathan

    on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 26/36 Kenneth Omeruo

    on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 27/36 Kasey Palmer

    on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 28/36 Danilo Pantic

    on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 29/36 Mario Pasalic

    on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 30/36 Lucas Piazon

    on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 31/36 Loic Remy

    on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 32/36 Jhoao Rodriguez

    on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 33/36 Fikayo Tomori

    on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 34/36 Bertrand Traore

    on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 35/36 Marco van Ginkel

    on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017

    Getty

  • 36/36 Wallace

    on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017

    Getty

Andreas Christensen

On loan at: Borussia Monchengladbach

The Danish centre-back has made something of a name for himself during his two-year stay in the Rhineland, so much so that Borussia Monchengladbach have designs on making his stay permanent. Chelsea, however, want him back at Stamford Bridge. Christensen himself wants first-team football, and his return put Gary Cahill’s place under threat.

Tammy Abraham

On loan at: Bristol City

21 goals in 38 appearances for a second-tier club is not to be sniffed at when the player in question is a mere 19-years-old. Come summer, Conte will probably be looking to replace Michy Batshuayi, who has failed to earn enough first-team opportunities since arriving from Marseille. He could do a lot worse than considering the England Under-21 international in his youth ranks.

Isaiah Brown

On loan at: Huddersfield Town

Impressing under David Wagner at Huddersfield since moving to the John Smith’s Stadium at the turn of the year, Brown is another who could return on permanent basis and provide cover for Conte’s attacking talents. The well-built yet dynamic attacking midfielder has already scored four goals for the Terriers in just 12 appearances, he is likely to play an integral part in the Terriers' push for promotion to the Premier League.

