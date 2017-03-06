Chelsea’s reserve ranks are infamously filled with fringe players out on loan. At the time of writing, a total of 36 are temporarily playing their football away from Stamford Bridge.

While £23.3million signing Juan Cuadrado impresses for Juventus, Cristian Cuevas turns out for Belgium’s Sint-Truidense and young goalkeeper Nathan Baxter tests himself at the National League’s Solihull Moors.

Some may never pull on a Chelsea shirt again, others are unlikely at best to break into Antonio Conte’s first team, all are apparently in a WhatsApp group. Yet there is hope.

Last week, Victor Moses completed his turnaround from perennial loanee to established first-team player by signing a contract reportedly worth £75,000-a-week.

The Nigeria international has been a mainstay in Conte’s starting line-up this season and is more than likely to end the campaign with a Premier League winners’ medal.

So, who is part of Chelsea’s current crop of farmed-out talent and could they make the grade next season?

Andreas Christensen

On loan at: Borussia Monchengladbach

The Danish centre-back has made something of a name for himself during his two-year stay in the Rhineland, so much so that Borussia Monchengladbach have designs on making his stay permanent. Chelsea, however, want him back at Stamford Bridge. Christensen himself wants first-team football, and his return put Gary Cahill’s place under threat.

Tammy Abraham

On loan at: Bristol City

21 goals in 38 appearances for a second-tier club is not to be sniffed at when the player in question is a mere 19-years-old. Come summer, Conte will probably be looking to replace Michy Batshuayi, who has failed to earn enough first-team opportunities since arriving from Marseille. He could do a lot worse than considering the England Under-21 international in his youth ranks.

Isaiah Brown

On loan at: Huddersfield Town

Impressing under David Wagner at Huddersfield since moving to the John Smith’s Stadium at the turn of the year, Brown is another who could return on permanent basis and provide cover for Conte’s attacking talents. The well-built yet dynamic attacking midfielder has already scored four goals for the Terriers in just 12 appearances, he is likely to play an integral part in the Terriers' push for promotion to the Premier League.