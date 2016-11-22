Antonio Conte has questioned the judgment of Jose Mourinho after his Chelsea predecessor overlooked Victor Moses during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Moses has established himself as a Chelsea regular this season under Conte as part of his new-look 3-4-3 system, making the right wing-back slot his own.

In 11 appearances this season, Moses as two goals and an assist, it was anticipated he would seek a move away from the club before Conte’s arrival having failed to establish himself since joining from Wigan in 2012.

Moses has spent time on loan at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham under Mourinho but Conte insists he recognised his ability as soon as he saw him in preseason.

“I could see his potential from the first days of the summer training camp,' Conte said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Moses has important qualities: technique, physical strength, the ability to cover 70 metres of the pitch.

“I find it incredible that someone like him has been underestimated.”

Moses has started all of Chelsea’s last six Premier League games, during which period the Blues have managed to win a maximum 18 points and concede no goals in the process.