  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Chelsea news: Antonio Conte questions Jose Mourinho's judgement over Victor Moses snub

Mourinho sent Moses out on loan three times while at Stamford Bridge

Click to follow
The Independent Online
victor-moses.jpg
Victor Moses has become a key member of Antonio Conte's side Getty

Antonio Conte has questioned the judgment of Jose Mourinho after his Chelsea predecessor overlooked Victor Moses during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Moses has established himself as a Chelsea regular this season under Conte as part of his new-look 3-4-3 system, making the right wing-back slot his own.

In 11 appearances this season, Moses as two goals and an assist, it was anticipated he would seek a move away from the club before Conte’s arrival having failed to establish himself since joining from Wigan in 2012.

  • Read more

Costa 'one of the best strikers in the world' says Chelsea's Conte

Moses has spent time on loan at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham under Mourinho but Conte insists he recognised his ability as soon as he saw him in preseason.

“I could see his potential from the first days of the summer training camp,' Conte said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Moses has important qualities: technique, physical strength, the ability to cover 70 metres of the pitch.

“I find it incredible that someone like him has been underestimated.”

Moses has started all of Chelsea’s last six Premier League games, during which period the Blues have managed to win a maximum 18 points and concede no goals in the process.

Comments