Asmir Begovic has reignited the debate over Premier League winners’ medals by admitting he doesn’t deserve to receive one this season, having made just two appearances for Chelsea in their title-winning season.

The 29-year-old has deputised for first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois just twice this season, coming in the games against Manchester United – when the Belgian was injured – and this week’s victory over Watford, where manager Antonio Conte made nine changes having already wrapped up the title.

Begovic’s future has come into question this year due to the lack of playing time he has been afforded, and his latest comments that question whether he deserves to join the celebrations – along with other players who have not featured regularly during Chelsea’s season – do no sound like the thoughts of a man who is preparing for a long stay with the club.

While Nathan Ake, Kenedy and Ola Aina will not receive winners’ medals despite playing for the club this season, Begovic will as the Premier League makes special dispensation for reserve goalkeepers to recognise the vital role they play during a season, despite the lack of appearances that usually come with the territory.

But that doesn’t seem to sit too well with the Bosnia-Herzegovina international, who admitted that while he will happily receive the medal, the process of how they are allocated should be looked at to reward players that have made a telling contribution towards winning the title.

1/5 1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back. Getty Images

2/5 2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level. Getty Images

3/5 3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come ended at Tottenham and their top scorer's Blues career was coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation he might be on the move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, it brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge. AFP/Getty Images

“I think the rule should be changed, I don't know about the whole five appearances,” Begovic told Sky Sports.

“Having been part of the group all year, we've all sacrificed, played our part in the team each and every day.

“But they really have to look at that rule again because I don't think five appearances should warrant a medal.

“It's the rule for now, thankfully I get one and obviously to have that in your career is great.”

John Terry has also been linked with a move to Bournemouth

Begovic has been linked this season with a move to Bournemouth along with his current club captain, John Terry, with both looking likely to be on the move in the summer as Conte looks to strengthen his title-winning squad.

Terry’s exit has already been confirmed and the skipper is set to receive an emotional farewell this weekend in the game against Sunderland, and despite being linked with moves to China, the United States and Portugal, Bournemouth are still the heavy favourites to land his signature.