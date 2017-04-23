Cesc Fabregas believes Chelsea’s “togetherness” as a squad has driven them to the brink of the double, and imbued them with the resilience to immediately bounce back from setbacks, just as they did in Saturday’s 4-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte’s league leaders had faced a week of doubt and debate about their quality and resolve, after a surprisingly meek 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford last Sunday, leading to a lot of talk about a potentially superior Spurs beating them to also re-energise the title race. Just as in the 2-1 win over Manchester City following a surprise home defeat to Crystal Palace, though, Chelsea instantly responded to lift it with a big win and performance. Fabregas feels that is down to the unity of the squad.

“What I like is that we scored the first goal and everyone on the bench was together and celebrating. Sometimes when you are used to playing all the time - and it happened to me and it happened to most of us - you feel a bit down and stuff. But the togetherness we had on the bench, scoring the goals and then coming on and coming on with not 'oh, I was on the bench', coming on to make a difference, to show character, to show hunger to win. We're full of winners and I'm proud to be here.

Chelsea 4 Tottenham 2 player ratings







22 show all Chelsea 4 Tottenham 2 player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois – 6 out of 10 Aside from the two Tottenham goals, the Belgian keeper made a handful of vital saves to keep his side in it. Getty Images,

2/22 Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 out of 10 Was getting dragged out of position at times, but overall it was a satisfying display. He tackled well and supported the midfielders in possession. Getty Images

3/22 David Luiz – 9 out of 10 His defensive display today was faultless. He tackled hard, led the line at the back and was creating moves from the back. Getty Images,

4/22 Nathan Ake – 7 out of 10 Today was a huge chance for Ake and he certainly performed under pressure. The only issue was that he was diving into challenges – resulting in a number of needless Tottenham free kicks. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Victor Moses – 8 out of 10 Was certainly one of Chelsea’s top players today. He was energetic, oozing with confidence and he won the penalty for Willian’s second goal. Getty Images

6/22 N’Golo Kante – 8 out of 10 A textbook Kante display. Energetic, powerful, clever and quite simply ran the midfield. He is the engine within the Chelsea side. Getty Images

7/22 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 His somewhat mediocre display was redeemed his sublime strike from distance in the late stages of the game. Getty Images,

8/22 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 He looked dangerous pressing forward, but defensively he was clumsy and gave away a handful of unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

9/22 Willian – 9 out of 10 He appeared to thrive on the pressure of his late introduction to the starting 11, with two goals. His free kick was an example of his endless talent. AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Pedro – 6 out of 10 His pace proved problematic for Spurs, but he did not see enough of the ball in my opinion. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Michy Batshuayi – 6 out of 10 Hunted possession relentlessly and when he tracked back to defend a corner, he always the one to clear the danger. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 4 out of 10 Should have arguably saved Willian’s free kick. Aside from that, it was hard for him to look impressive against such a clinical Chelsea side. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

13/22 Kieran Trippier – 7 out of 10 He was particularly impressive today when he was pumping long balls over the top to Kane and Son from a defensive position. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 His work rate was faultless, he created moves going forward and he continued to pump balls into the danger zone. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 Aside from giving away the free kick for Willian’s first goal, he performed well and tackled courageously for the full 90 minutes today. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 He stood up well when Chelsea were attacking and he made a countless amount of blocks and interceptions. Getty Images

17/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out o f10 He passed the ball well and was using the width of the pitch well. Defensively there is certainly room for improvement. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

18/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He patrolled the game from the middle of the pitch, used possession well and won a number of the aerial challenges. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Son Heung-min – 4 out of 10 His decision to slide tackle Moses inside of the area was simply imprudent. Was also very wasteful in possession. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 He created Kane’s opener and his assist for Alli’s goal will be one of the best that we can expect to see all season. Incredible. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

21/22 Dele Alli – 8 out of 10 His equaliser for Spurs was an impressive strike, which he thoroughly deserved following a top display. Getty Images,

22/22 Harry Kane – 8 out of 10 His headed goal to level the scoring showed top technique from a tricky angle. Today he was energetic, alert and caused the Chelsea defence problems throughout. Getty Images,

“One of the very positive things about this season is that every time we had a defeat or a draw, we bounced back really quickly. We didn’t have the time to feel two defeats in a row or three, or have a bad moment. Every time we had a bad game, straight away we bounced back and we didn’t let it affect us. So I think that is a good sign.”

Fabregas does not necessarily think it will have a psychological effect on the title race. A rampant Spurs had cut Chelsea’s lead to four points, but have now been cut down at the knees themselves.

“To be honest, I don't think so. I don't believe in this. Even if you don't want to as a player, you know it's a different competition. We are so happy and we go home in a positive manner, better than we go home sad from having lost the tie. But we know this game was 90 minutes, 120 [minutes], penalties, to go to a final. And then the other way around, for the league it's three points. Either one, zero or three. Today, if it's 2-2 at the end, you say 'okay'. But if on Tuesday it's 2-2 it's not the same. We want 3-2, because three points are vital for us.



“That's why... as I said: it's better to be winners and to go tomorrow to training with a happy face and with the confidence high. Southampton didn't play for 10 days. It will be a very tough game. We have to forget when we leave the stadium today and focus about Tuesday, because it's one of the most important games of the season.”

Fabregas also feels that winning the double would be “special”, especially because he thinks it is more difficult to do than in Spain or Germany. Chelsea were the last team to win the English league-and-cup double, in 2010.

“If you can achieve that, it's something special and it's something very difficult to do. Nowadays, especially here in England. Because in Spain you can do it. In Germany you can do it. In Italy. But doing it here would be something special, something to be very proud of. But to be able to do that, first of all we have to work very hard. Secondly, sometimes you need a bit of luck. Definitely we need to be very, very consistent until the end of the season."