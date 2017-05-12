David Luiz has revealed it was his optimism which caused Jose Mourinho to sell him to Paris Saint-Germain back in 2014.

The Brazilian left Stamford Bridge after only one season under the Portuguese’s leadership but was brought back by Antonio Conte and has changed the perception of himself in England in doing so.

Mourinho is a defensive-minded manager and wants his back four to always worry about the worst-case scenario, rather than what will happen if everything goes right – which is the mentality of Luiz, and why he didn’t fit in at Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings







23 show all Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings











































1/23 Chelsea vs Middlesbrough player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty Images

2/23 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball owing to Chelsea's utter dominance. Getty Images

3/23 Cesar Azpilicueta - 8 out of 10 Superb. Rock solid in defence and brought the ball out from the back well. AFP/Getty Images

4/23 David Luiz - 7 out of 10 Accurate passing and strong in the air, didn't give Middlesbrough a sniff. Getty Images

5/23 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Made more tackles than any of his team-mates and led by example. Getty Images

6/23 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 His passing left a little bit to be desired and wasn't able to get forward as often as Alonso. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Cesc Fabregas - 8 out of 10 Had more touches than any other player. Ran the show from the middle of the park. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Nemanja Matic - 8 out of 10 His performances at the tail-end of this season have been very impressive. Dropped back well and scored a great goal. Getty Images

9/23 Marcos Alonso - 8 out of 10 A constant attacking threat and got on the score-sheet, too. Getty Images

10/23 Pedro - 8 out of 10 Very busy, calm and composed in possession and unlucky not to score. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Not the Belgian's best night, with all of those around him excelling. Subbed off for Willian in the second-half. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Diego Costa - 8 out of 10 A typical Costa performance. Harassed the Middlesbrough defence all night and opened the scoring. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Brad Guzan - 4 out of 10 Conceded three goals, all straight between his legs. D'oh. Getty Images

14/23 Fabio - 5 out of 10 Had a tough evening up against Alonso, and didn't have much of an idea how to stop his runs from deep. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Calum Chambers - 5 out of 10 Made several important clearances. Middlesbrough's best defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Ben Gibson - 4 out of 10 Had an utterly miserable evening in the heart of Boro's defence. Getty Images

17/23 George Friend - 5 out of 10 The only Boro defender to have won a tackle all evening. Genuinely. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Marten de Roon - 6 out of 10 Boro's best player. Failed to create anything but tigerish in the tackle. Likely to be poached in the summer. Getty Images

19/23 Adam Clayton - 5 out of 10 Brave display in the middle of the park alongside De Roon. Getty Images

20/23 Adam Forshaw - 3 out of 10 Utterly, utterly anonymous. Subbed off early in the second. Getty Images

21/23 Adama Traore - 5 out of 10 Very poor link up play. Consistently fails to live up to his billing. Getty Images

22/23 Stewart Downing - 5 out of 10 Ran around a lot; achieved very little. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Alvaro Negredo - 5 out of 10 Didn't have a shot on goal all evening. AFP/Getty Images

“Hey, that is not just Mourinho,” Luiz told the Daily Mail. “In Brazil they say it, too. Defenders must be pessimists.

“I cannot be that. I am an optimist in my life. I'm positive. I always think and dream of the best things. But I know where I am.

“I don't want to take my small boat and go against a wave of 20 metres. Maybe I can go around the sides, and we'll arrive. I'll try to find a way.”

Luiz was re-signed on transfer deadline day last summer, to much ridicule, but has since established himself as a key cog in Conte’s back three defensive revolution, even earning a place in the PFA Team of the Year, as voted for by his fellow professionals.

“Everyone thought he was crazy when I came back,” he added. “But I know my role. Cover everybody, cover the space. It is not the best position for me with the ball.

“Before maybe I got frustrated if my team was not controlling the offensive side, and I would lose my position. I would try to do it myself, which was part of the plan in Benfica. My job was to drive the ball to the halfway line. Chelsea didn't have that plan, but sometimes I would do it anyway.

“But now, I know you cannot always play this way. If they don't want me to play football, I will find space to touch the ball and try to make the difference another way. Now I manage my game.”