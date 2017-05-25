Exuberant as ever, but David Luiz's 'big risks' have paid off in all the right ways for him and Chelsea this season

David Luiz has faced his fair share of criticism over the years. It was Gary Neville who, during the Brazilian’s first stint at Chelsea, memorably compared his style of play to “a 10-year-old in the crowd on a Playstation”. Many went further, such were the defender’s flamboyant but dangerously erratic qualities on the pitch.

Luiz’s return to Stamford Bridge last summer, then, was met with derision – and understandably so. Having been phased out of the club by Jose Mourinho in 2014 and then embarrassed by Germany in the World Cup semi-final that summer, the defender’s arrival at Cobham late last August left numerous observers perplexed.

But amid the ridicule and criticism, manager Antonio Conte stuck by the £34m signing. “David Luiz is 29 - a fantastic age for him to become one of the best defenders in the world,” he predicted. Having overseen the transformations of Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Leonardo Bonucci in Italy, here was a man who knew what he was talking about.

The 5 key moments that won Chelsea the title







1/5 1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back. Getty Images

2/5 2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level. Getty Images

3/5 3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come ended at Tottenham and their top scorer's Blues career was coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation he might be on the move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, it brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge. AFP/Getty Images

Ten months on, with a Premier League title to boast about, a domestic double on the cards, and a bright future beckoning, Conte’s words have been vindicated. Luiz’s metamorphosis has been remarkable, establishing him at the core of Chelsea’s 3-4-3 system. Calmer, more composed, more intelligent, the Brazilian has looked impervious at the back this season.

But as Luiz admits himself, the return to Chelsea was a “risk” – but not one he took in order to prove his critics wrong. “I have to take a risk to feel something for myself not for others,” he said ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup against Arsenal. “I was winning in Paris. I went to Paris for two years and won all the titles in France. I had a great life, I had a great credibility with the club, I have everything in Paris and then I took a risk to come back in one country that was not that happy with me.

“They always criticise me a lot even with the Champions League, Europa League, play all the games and that's it and that's why it was a risk. And I love the risk.”

This affinity for risk-taking is what made Luiz such a spectacle to watch during his early days at the Bridge but, more often than not, rarely carried little reward. Flippant and rash, the defender’s “Playstation” moments proved costly.

But this time around, Luiz has demonstrated a greater understanding of when to act on his creative impulses. The Brazilian’s on-pitch “risks” have not been entirely quashed but, instead, are now more appropriately timed – as encapsulated by his sublime free-kick against Liverpool at Anfield. Flashing with the opportunistic creativity of a central-attacking midfielder, Luiz acted on instinct without putting his side in danger. It paid off in style. When circumstance has permitted, the 29-year-old continues to embrace his bravura – much to the benefit of his teammates.

Luiz celebrates after scoring his stunning free-kick against Liverpool (Getty)

Risk-taking, it seems, is an attitude Luiz carries with him throughout life and, as he explains, drove him to return to the Bridge last August. But why? “If you don’t take risks in your life you never feel something new so I taste something new and I like that. I don't like to stay always with the easy life so that's why I took the risk and today I am very happy.

“I think in your life if you don’t take a risk you’re not going to taste something new. Not just in your professional life, I think it’s every day. I’m very happy because I took the decision and it was the right decision.”

Luiz has established himself as one of Conte's key players (Getty)

Luiz, however, won’t take all the credit for himself. The defender was quick to acknowledge Conte’s influence on himself and the club too. “Conte is a great person, a great character and he’s passionate — he loves football. The day I arrived here we talked together and he tried to explain his philosophy to play football. He said to me: “You are the player I want in my team and to improve my team”, and then I said to him: “I’m going to work hard for you and for the team” and that’s it.”

Looking back, very few would have paired the two together: Conte, with his disciplined, hard-nosed, tough-love approach, and Luiz, a bouncing, energetic ball-playing-defender. Two men at the opposing end of the football spectrum. But against the odds, it’s a partnership that has borne countless fruits for Chelsea. And at the heart of it all? David Luiz’s big risk.