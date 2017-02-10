Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte on Friday refused to put a price on Eden Hazard.
The 26-year-old Belgium playmaker has scored 10 goals as Chelsea have taken a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League entering this weekend's fixtures.
Hazard was once valued at "£100million per leg" by Jose Mourinho, but Conte declined to offer a valuation.
"I'm not very good to put a price on a player," said Conte, speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to Burnley.
"I think Eden, for sure, is a great player. A top player. He's in a level very high.
"But I don't see the problem, because we don't want to sell him. He hasn't a price now."
Hazard scored a stunning solo goal in last week's 3-1 win over Arsenal and was substituted by Conte to avoid injury and so the forward could soak up the acclaim from the Stamford Bridge support.
"I wanted to give him a great applause of our fans," Conte added.
"I think he deserved this for the game that he played, not only with the ball, but above all without the ball.
"When I make a substitution there is always a reason. Sometimes I try to preserve some players. Sometimes there is a technical choice."
More to follow...