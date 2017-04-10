Marcos Alonso has revealed that his team-mates were teasing him as he lined up to take the free-kick which led to Chelsea’s third goal against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Spaniard sealed his side’s victory with an inch-perfect curling free-kick in the 68th minute of play, with Antonio Conte’s side running out 3-1 winners at the Vitality Stadium.

The strike marked Alonso’s first goal in eight games, though the marauding wing-back had hit the woodwork in recent matches against Crystal Palace and Stoke City.

Chelsea's 36 players out on loan







1/36 Tammy Abraham on loan to Bristol City until 30 June 2017 Getty

2/36 Mukhtar Ali on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

3/36 Christian Atsu on loan to Newcastle United until 30 June 2017 Getty

4/36 Victorien Angban on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017 Getty

5/36 Baba Rahman on loan to Schalke 04 until 30 June 2017 Getty

6/36 Lewis Baker on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

7/36 Nathan Baxter on loan to Solihull Moors until 14 May 2017 Getty

8/36 Jamal Blackman on loan to Wycombe Wanderers until 30 June 2017 Getty

9/36 Jeremie Boga on loan to Granada until 30 June 2017 Getty

10/36 Isaiah Brown on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

11/36 Andreas Christensen on loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach until 30 June 2017 Getty

12/36 Jake Clarke-Salter on loan to Bristol Rovers until 30 June 2017 Getty

13/36 Charlie Colkett on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

14/36 Juan Cuadrado on loan to Juventus until 30 June 2019 Getty

15/36 Cristian Cuevas on loan to Sint-Truiden until 30 June 2017 Getty

16/36 Fakaty Dabo on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

17/36 Jay Dasilva on loan to Charlton Athletic until 30 June 2017 Getty

18/36 Matej Delac on loan to Mouscron-Péruwelz until 30 June 2017 Getty

19/36 Islam Feruz on loan to Swindon Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

20/36 Michael Hector on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt until 30 June 2017 Getty

21/36 Tomas Kalas on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017 Getty

22/36 Alex Kiwomya on loan to Crewe Alexandra until 30 June 2017 Getty

23/36 Matt Miazga on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

24/36 Miro Muheim on loan to Zürich until 30 June 2017 Getty

25/36 Nathan on loan to Vitesse until 30 June 2017 Getty

26/36 Kenneth Omeruo on loan to Alanyaspor until 30 June 2017 Getty

27/36 Kasey Palmer on loan to Huddersfield Town until 30 June 2017 Getty

28/36 Danilo Pantic on loan to Excelsior until 30 June 2017 Getty

29/36 Mario Pasalic on loan to Milan until 30 June 2017 Getty

30/36 Lucas Piazon on loan to Fulham until 30 June 2017 Getty

31/36 Loic Remy on loan to Crystal Palace until 30 June 2017 Getty

32/36 Jhoao Rodriguez on loan to Cortuluá until 30 June 2017 Getty

33/36 Fikayo Tomori on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion until 30 June 2017 Getty

34/36 Bertrand Traore on loan to Ajax until 30 June 2017 Getty

35/36 Marco van Ginkel on loan to PSV until 30 June 2017 Getty

36/36 Wallace on loan to Grêmio until 30 June 2017 Getty

As he lined up to take the set-piece, Alonso’s team-mates did not allowed him to forget his previous misses.

“Yeah, I hit the post twice already [in recent matches]," Alonso told reporters after the game. “When I took the ball, everyone was saying, ‘Please, one inch lower…’

“I was very happy because it was the goal which gave us the peace to relax and make the game more comfortable. So happy for that and hopefully more to come.”



The victory restored Chelsea’s seven-point advantage at the top of the table, with the west Londoners march towards this season’s Premier League title showing little sign of abating.

Five wins from their last seven games will now be enough for Conte to claim a title in his first season of English football, and Alonso claims he and his team-mates will treat every remaining game like a cup final.

“We have seven finals left, every game is going to be massive, we are going to have to play each game as the last one because we need the points to get closer to the title,” he said.

“The group is fantastic. We all know where we are going, we are all going in the same direction and that’s very important.”