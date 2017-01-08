Antonio Conte has confirmed he recalled Nathan Ake from a loan spell at Bournemouth because he believes the player is now ready to challenge for a place in the Chelsea head coach’s revamped backline.

Ake has impressed since breaking into Eddie Howe’s side and Conte believes the 21-year-old is capable of slotting into the Italian’s favoured back-three and is also keen to see whether the player can fill a wing-back role.

Ake’s recall, together with the Kurt Zouma’s return in the comfortable defeat of Peterborough following an eleven-month absence with a knee injury, increases the pressure on John Terry, who was dismissed on his return after a two-month absence and has yet to learn whether he will be offered a new contract when his current deal runs out at the end of the season.

“I called back Ake because I think he's showing to be ready to stay in a squad of Chelsea,” said Conte. “Chelsea is his home. In the last season he played a whole season in the Premier League with Watford. This season he was playing with Bournemouth. He's showing to deserve to stay in a great time like Chelsea.

“Ake gives me important options, because we are playing with three central defenders. He can play on the left, he can play in the middle. Also it's important to see during a training session if he can play as a wing-back. Me, the club, we wanted to bring back Ake because he gives me good opportunity, good solutions.”

Conte insisted there were plenty of positives to be taken from his side’s display that secured a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup, but singled out Zouma’s return as the most significant.

“There were many good answers,” said the Italian. “Zouma first of all because he came back after 11 months. He played 90, 95 minutes. It's fantastic for him.”

Conte also believes Michy Batshuayi’s goal will give the striker confidence after a difficult start to his Chelsea career although the head coach refused to be drawn on reports he would like to swap the Belgium international for Swansea’s Fernando Llorente.

“In this period I don't like to talk about players of the other teams,” said Conte. “It's not respectful for the player or for the teams.

“Michy played a good game. During the game he always stayed into the idea, into our philosophy, into our idea of football. He showed me great commitment, great workrate in this game. Also he scored a goal. For a forward it's always important to score for confidence.

“He has to continue to work in this way. He's a young player, he's working a lot, he's improving. Today he showed he's improving. Now it's important for him to continue in this way and to give me the opportunity to have another solution in our squad.”