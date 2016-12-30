Chelsea manager Antonio Conte may have little to worry about at the moment, with his side enjoying a 12-match winning run that has seen them cruise to the top of the league, but it seems the Italian has fallen victim to injury after recently picking up a calf strain.

Having admitted earlier on in the season that he enjoys a gentle jog around Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, Conte confessed on Friday that he may have pushed himself too hard as he sought to keep up with assistant coaches Steve Holland and Carlo Cudicini.

“I have a big problem in my calf,” he said ahead of Saturday's game against Stoke. “But the fault is Carlo Cudicini and Steve Holland because I wanted to run with them and I paid for it because they ran very strong.”

He added: “I am getting better. ”

Renowned for his energetic and animated antics on the sideline, Conte insisted he won’t be taking it easy when his team line up against Potters on Saturday afternoon.

When asked if he’ll be sitting down for the match, he replied: “No, no, no, no, no!

“But during the game against Crystal Palace I suffered a lot by standing up.”

Following this, Conte also revealed that captain John Terry had returned to training.

The former England international has been sidelined throughout December with a gluteal strain but looks set to return in the coming weeks.

“John trained this week with us, now he’s finding the right shape. It’s important for us to bring him in when he’s in the best shape.”

Conte was also keen to downplay his side's title chances after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger described the Blues as "super-favourites".

Chelsea are six points ahead of Liverpool, their closest rivals, and without a loss since late September currently look unstoppable.

"We’ve played only 18 games. There are 20 to finish the season," he said.

“At the start of the season no one coach, no one person, no one journalist, trusted in this team to fight for the title this season because we came after a bad season.

“Our market wasn’t good. But now I’m pleased that the opinion is changing. I’m worried because when the opinion changes quickly you must pay attention.

“We only have six points more than the second placed team.

“The way is long. But I’m pleased, for me and the players.”