Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed he received a ‘get well soon’ message from Real Madrid while he was injured last season and is adamant he will return to Spain one day.

The Belgian, who spent three seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014, suffered a knee injury which kept him on the sidelines for three months during the Blues’ disastrous title defence last term.

And as Courtois recovered from his setback, he was greeted with a fax from the 11-time European Champions, wishing him a speedy recovery.

"What I do know is that Real Madrid made a very nice gesture to me," said Courtois."When I hurt my knee I was sent a fax wishing me a speedy recovery."

However the 24-year-old denied it was a part of any negotiations between himself and Real Madrid, insisting all he knew about the speculation is what is written in the press.

“I don't know anything apart from what I read in the papers," he added.

"But I think a lot of clubs are monitoring me because of my profile. I can adapt to any style of play at any club."

Thibaut Courtois admitted his misses life in Madrid (Getty Images)

Having already spent three years in the Spanish capital, Courtois admitted he would like to return to La Liga at some point and will assess the situation at the end of the 2017/18 season, when he enters the final year of his Chelsea contract.

Such is his love for Spain, Courtois still keeps part of its lifestyle, admitting he still watches Spanish television and takes siestas.

When asked if he misses Spain, Courtois said: "Yes, but not only because of the club, but for how Madrid is and the entire country.

"From the first minute I loved Spain for its people, the way of life, the food.

"Today I still have the food and eat dinner late, the siesta, the television I watch most is Spanish. I feel half Spanish.

"The three seasons at Atletico made me the goalkeeper I am now. When I said goodbye I felt bad, it's not easy to make me cry.

"When I left Spain I knew that one day I would return there.

"I have a contract with Chelsea for three more seasons. In 2018, when I enter the last year of my contract, we will have to weigh up whether it is best to renew or leave."