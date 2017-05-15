Chelsea can make Premier League history this week despite already securing the title.
If Antonio Conte's men beat Watford and relegated Sunderland on Sunday's final day, Chelsea would become the first team in the Premier League era to win 30 games in a season.
They already hold the record with Jose Mourinho's title-winners recording 29 in both 2004/05 and 2005/06.
After completing the Premier League triumph with last Friday's 1-0 win at West Brom, Conte faces another challenge in the final week of the league season - balancing sentiment with planning for the Wembley showdown with Arsenal in the FA Cup final.
John Terry will hope to lift a 16th and final major trophy with Chelsea at Wembley and will have bid farewell to Stamford Bridge by then.
The 36-year-old has 715 appearances and could make three more, if he features in the remaining three games at the end of his 22 years of service.
Head coach Conte sees Terry as understudy to David Luiz in the centre of his three-man defence. And Luiz knows Chelsea must maintain momentum.
West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings
West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings
-
1/23 West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings
We run the rule over the two teams.
Getty
-
2/23 Ben Foster – 7 out of 10
Aside from Batshuayi’s goal, he made a number of vital saves to keep his side in it.
Getty Images
-
3/23 Craig Dawson – 5 out of 10
Dawson was finding himself in all of the right positions, but every delivery he sent into the area found the hands of Courtois.
Getty Images
-
4/23 Gareth McAuley – 6 out of 10
Used possession well, but was just outclassed at times by Chelsea’s ability on the ball. Defensively he was impressive.
Getty Images
-
5/23 Jonny Evans – 5 out of 10
Failed to make any real impact on the game – looked lost at times.
Getty Images
-
6/23 Allan Nyom – 5 out of 10
Nyom let his frustration get the better of him at times and he gave away too many unnecessary fouls.
Getty Images
-
7/23 Darren Fletcher – 6 out of 10
Fletcher proved his ability to feed Rondon with long balls, but we just did not see enough of it tonight.
Getty Images
-
8/23 Sam Field – 5 out of 10
Field found himself being dragged out of position and chasing possession at times, which was leaving his side vulnerable.
Getty Images
-
9/23 Chris Brunt – 7 out of 10
His work rate was faultless and he certainly upheld his defensive duties.
AFP/Getty Images
-
10/23 Jake Livermore – 6 out of 10
His confidence on the ball was encouraging and he looked particularly menacing when pressing forward with possession.
Getty Images
-
11/23 James McClean – 4 out of 10
McClean was very lucky not to see a red card following a handful of unnecessary fouls whilst carrying a yellow card.
Getty Images
-
12/23 Salomon Rondon – 7 out of 10
Rondon had a florious opportunity to open the scoring within minutes. He improved as the game progressed and proved problematic for the Chelsea defence until the final whistle.
Getty Images
-
13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10
He collected every delivery into the box tremendously and commanded his area with confidence.
Getty Images
-
14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 8 out of 10
His assist today created the goal that won them the title. Aside from that he moved well into the midfield and passed well throughout.
Getty Images
-
15/23 David Luiz – 7 out of 10
A textbook display from the central defender – strong, tackled well and cleared danger on several occasions.
AFP/Getty Images
-
16/23 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10
The skipper led by example at the back and looked dangerous when challenging in the opposing box for a set piece.
Getty Images
-
17/23 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10
Moses cleverly enticed fouls from The Baggies throughout, which benefited Chelsea endlessly. Impressive display.
AFP/Getty Images
-
18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 out of 10
The midfielder dictated the pace of the game from his position and he was pumping balls up to the strikers tremendously today.
AFP/Getty Images
-
19/23 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10
Matic always provided an option for Chelsea on the edge of the area and he was a key element of almost every move going forward.
Getty Images
-
20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10
He showed glimpses of brilliance, but it would have been encouraging to see him staying wider and providing another element for Chelsea going forward.
Getty Images
-
21/23 Pedro – 6 out of 10
Pedro’s pace was uncontrollable, but his decision making when in possession left questions to be answered.
AFP/Getty Images
-
22/23 Eden Hazard – 5 out of 10
An unusually quiet display for a man of such talent – just appeared to have gone off the boil today.
Getty Images
-
23/23 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10
He received a number of balls into his feet inside of the area that he failed to control and this resulted in the loss of possession.
Getty Images
"If I say I'm not thinking about winning the double, I am a liar," he told the club's official website. "Of course we think about this, but we need to think day by day, rest well, keep ourselves very good in these next two games to have a top performance against Arsenal.
"It will be a difficult game against a fantastic team, so we need to be at a high level."
PA
- More about:
- Chelsea F.c.