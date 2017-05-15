Chelsea can make Premier League history this week despite already securing the title.

If Antonio Conte's men beat Watford and relegated Sunderland on Sunday's final day, Chelsea would become the first team in the Premier League era to win 30 games in a season.

They already hold the record with Jose Mourinho's title-winners recording 29 in both 2004/05 and 2005/06.

5 key moments that won Chelsea the title

After completing the Premier League triumph with last Friday's 1-0 win at West Brom, Conte faces another challenge in the final week of the league season - balancing sentiment with planning for the Wembley showdown with Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

John Terry will hope to lift a 16th and final major trophy with Chelsea at Wembley and will have bid farewell to Stamford Bridge by then.

The 36-year-old has 715 appearances and could make three more, if he features in the remaining three games at the end of his 22 years of service.

Head coach Conte sees Terry as understudy to David Luiz in the centre of his three-man defence. And Luiz knows Chelsea must maintain momentum.

1/23 West Brom vs Chelsea player ratings We run the rule over the two teams. Getty

2/23 Ben Foster – 7 out of 10 Aside from Batshuayi’s goal, he made a number of vital saves to keep his side in it. Getty Images

3/23 Craig Dawson – 5 out of 10 Dawson was finding himself in all of the right positions, but every delivery he sent into the area found the hands of Courtois. Getty Images

4/23 Gareth McAuley – 6 out of 10 Used possession well, but was just outclassed at times by Chelsea’s ability on the ball. Defensively he was impressive. Getty Images

5/23 Jonny Evans – 5 out of 10 Failed to make any real impact on the game – looked lost at times. Getty Images

6/23 Allan Nyom – 5 out of 10 Nyom let his frustration get the better of him at times and he gave away too many unnecessary fouls. Getty Images

7/23 Darren Fletcher – 6 out of 10 Fletcher proved his ability to feed Rondon with long balls, but we just did not see enough of it tonight. Getty Images

8/23 Sam Field – 5 out of 10 Field found himself being dragged out of position and chasing possession at times, which was leaving his side vulnerable. Getty Images

9/23 Chris Brunt – 7 out of 10 His work rate was faultless and he certainly upheld his defensive duties. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Jake Livermore – 6 out of 10 His confidence on the ball was encouraging and he looked particularly menacing when pressing forward with possession. Getty Images

11/23 James McClean – 4 out of 10 McClean was very lucky not to see a red card following a handful of unnecessary fouls whilst carrying a yellow card. Getty Images

12/23 Salomon Rondon – 7 out of 10 Rondon had a florious opportunity to open the scoring within minutes. He improved as the game progressed and proved problematic for the Chelsea defence until the final whistle. Getty Images

13/23 Thibaut Courtois – 7 out of 10 He collected every delivery into the box tremendously and commanded his area with confidence. Getty Images

14/23 Cesar Azpilicueta – 8 out of 10 His assist today created the goal that won them the title. Aside from that he moved well into the midfield and passed well throughout. Getty Images

15/23 David Luiz – 7 out of 10 A textbook display from the central defender – strong, tackled well and cleared danger on several occasions. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Gary Cahill – 6 out of 10 The skipper led by example at the back and looked dangerous when challenging in the opposing box for a set piece. Getty Images

17/23 Victor Moses – 6 out of 10 Moses cleverly enticed fouls from The Baggies throughout, which benefited Chelsea endlessly. Impressive display. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Cesc Fabregas – 7 out of 10 The midfielder dictated the pace of the game from his position and he was pumping balls up to the strikers tremendously today. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Nemanja Matic – 7 out of 10 Matic always provided an option for Chelsea on the edge of the area and he was a key element of almost every move going forward. Getty Images

20/23 Marcos Alonso – 6 out of 10 He showed glimpses of brilliance, but it would have been encouraging to see him staying wider and providing another element for Chelsea going forward. Getty Images

21/23 Pedro – 6 out of 10 Pedro’s pace was uncontrollable, but his decision making when in possession left questions to be answered. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Eden Hazard – 5 out of 10 An unusually quiet display for a man of such talent – just appeared to have gone off the boil today. Getty Images

23/23 Diego Costa – 5 out of 10 He received a number of balls into his feet inside of the area that he failed to control and this resulted in the loss of possession. Getty Images

"If I say I'm not thinking about winning the double, I am a liar," he told the club's official website. "Of course we think about this, but we need to think day by day, rest well, keep ourselves very good in these next two games to have a top performance against Arsenal.

"It will be a difficult game against a fantastic team, so we need to be at a high level."

