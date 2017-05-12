Chelsea have provided so many answers this season.

How would they cope with a first-time Premier League coach at the helm? How damaged were they by Jose Mourinho's failure? Would Eden Hazard bounce back from his gap year? Who thought it was a good idea to spend that much on David Luiz?

They all received emphatic responses, but their title win - sealed tonight with a win at West Bromwich Albion - now poses a new load of questions.

Questions that time will answer, and that are explained below...

Will Antonio Conte's demands be met?

Few could have predicted the Italian would have such an impressive debut season on English soil, even moreso when you consider there were (ultimately unfounded) concerns over Conte's late arrival after the European Championships.

Indeed, just one year into the long-term contract he signed in 2016, Chelsea are looking to reward Conte for his success and tie him down amid interest from Inter Milan.

Conte, now with plenty of leverage, has some demands though and the former Juventus coach wants to be backed in the transfer market to a level that would make his team into Champions League contenders. Similarly, he wants clarification on aspects of his role such as youth development.

Chelsea will bow to his demands eventually, they simply have to.

But it will likely be the concessions they refuse to make which will define how long this thus-far fruitful relationship lasts.

What happens with Diego Costa?

It feels almost certain now that Diego Costa will leave Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian-born forward has been a standout striker, probably the best in the country, since signing from Atletico Madrid but there are reasons he wants to leave and many millions of those come from China.

While the Spanish international recently suggested he could stay in west London, the feeling at Chelsea is that the club and striker will part ways on amicable terms. Perhaps, should the Far East not work for him, a mid-season loan could be a possibility in the future.

But with his current contract situation and performance level, there remains no need for Chelsea to sell Diego Costa. They held firm in January and it has paid off.

With Michy Batshuayi barely featuring this side has been reliant on Costa for goals. Should they not be able to secure a striker (or strikers) who can adequately replace that production then they need to consider whether shipping their star centre-forward out is something they can afford to do.

The 5 key moments that won Chelsea the title







1/5 1. The second half of Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea, 24 September The biggest defeat of Chelsea’s season, but also one of the biggest reasons they have won the title. It brought an epiphany. The way that Arsenal simply tore at Antonio Conte’s defence to go 3-0 up by half-time made the Italian realise something was fundamentally wrong with his team. There were huge gaps in the team structure, and it looked at that point like there was still a huge gap between Chelsea and even challenging for the title. That instantly changed, because Conte changed the formation. In that second half, he went to a three-at-the-back that had been on his mind but hadn’t yet been tried on a pitch. Chelsea immediately went on that 13-game winning run, never really looking back. Getty Images

2/5 2. Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United, 23 October Chelsea had at this point impressively won two games in a row, and looked like they were building, but this match showed there was so much more to it than just a temporary transformation from the change in formation. It showed the quantum leap they had already made. There was of course much more to this match than just winning a big game, too, given that the players were up against their old manager Jose Mourinho just 10 months after he had been sacked following a sensational team collapse in 2015-16. They performed like they had a point to prove, and made an utterly compelling argument from the very start, when Pedro scored after mere seconds. It felt like many ghosts from the previous campaign had been banished, as well as any lingering doubts. They were on another level. Getty Images

3/5 3. Manchester City 1-3 Chelsea, 3 December Arguably the Premier League game of the season in terms of excitement, but also the game when Chelsea’s winning run became an exhilarating title surge; when momentum really picked up - and that despite City doing so much to try and stop it. This was just another case of turning a negative into a positive, as they completely turned a game. Determined to get their top spot back, Pep Guardiola’s City absolutely battered Chelsea in the first half, and could have been out of sight. Conte’s side just about held firm despite Gary Cahill’s own goal, though, tightened up at half-time and then responded with a series of rapid attacks City simply couldn’t handle. Really, it was the response of champions, and the moment when Chelsea properly emerged as the obvious next champions. That’s how significant the win felt. That’s how much confidence Conte said they gleaned from it. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 4. Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea, 14 January If the defeat at Arsenal was a defining moment for Conte’s tactics, this win at the former champions was the defining moment in terms of everything else to do with the team. Sure, the final score may make it look elementary, but the week had been anything but. It was maybe the most challenging. Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak had just come ended at Tottenham and their top scorer's Blues career was coming to an end, after Diego Costa got into an altercation at training following speculation he might be on the move to China. It really looked like it could all cave in, when Chelsea would lose their edge, and their nerve. Instead, it brought more progress. The team killed Leicester 3-0 thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso and one from Pedro, before Conte completely killed the controversy by stonewalling it in his press conference. It sent a statement to Costa to get back in line, and a statement to the rest of the Premier League that there was so much more to this team than one scorer. AFP/Getty Images

5/5 5. Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 22 April This may have been an FA Cup semi-final, but it was one with a significance far beyond making the final. It was really the final test in the title race, a referendum on which of the two sides was actually better. That may seem ridiculous now, but that was very much the feel that of week. A stuttering Chelsea had been resoundingly beaten 2-0 at Manchester United, allowing a surging Spurs to cut the lead to four points. It seemed like it was all only going in one direction, but that a Tottenham win could completely divert the destination of the title. There was instead only ever one winner. Conte’s side simply cut Spurs' legs away. Every time Tottenham responded, Chelsea just showed they had that bit more, they were that bit better. The impressive high quality of the two clinching goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic only emphasised it all. It was the story of the season. Every setback only brought another surge. AFP/Getty Images

Can they survive an increased workload?

Detractors will argue that Chelsea's title is down to one thing - the lack of European football.

The complete disintegration that occurred under Jose Mourinho last season meant that Conte came in facing the bare minimum in terms of fixtures, while his title rivals battled on multiple fronts.

Next season they will be back to the Saturday-Wednesday-Sunday-Tuesday grind and it takes its toll. Michy Batshuayi, who rarely had a chance to start this season, could become a key cog in their next title charge if he stays. Either way, there will still be reinforcements needed.

Conte and technical director Michael Emenalo must target a specialist wing-back to take the right flank in a timeshare with converted forward Victor Moses. Central defensive reinforcements will be needed with John Terry leaving. At least one striker is already needed and that is before Diego Costa has made his mind up.

How Chelsea recruit was always going to be important but so many big clubs have found out how difficult it is to bring in quality depth players who can perform at the drop of a hat. It has been the difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona this season and if Chelsea are to get to that sort of level - as Roman Abramovich wishes - then they need at least 22 players capable of winning the Premier League.

Will John Terry's departure hurt the dressing room?

With Frank Lampard and now John Terry gone, Chelsea face the struggle to replace the intangibles that the departing club legends boasted in the Blues changing room.

Around the training ground, walking through the corridors of Stamford Bridge or representing the club elsewhere, John Terry was Mr Chelsea and he was a rallying point for the squad even when he was out of the team.

He is the very culture of Chelsea, encapsulated in human form. There is nobody left behind by his retirement who even comes close to having the connection that Terry has with Chelsea as an institution.

That is fine right now, with everything going well. But when things take a turn for the worse, the absence of that character will be most keenly felt.

Will Chelsea's tactics be found out?

The defence has been easily breached since January ( Getty )

Chelsea's switch to 3-4-3 in the second half of an early-season defeat to Arsenal would prove crucial in them winning this Premier League title.

But after their incredible winning streak of the late autumn, as the season wore on, teams gradually worked out the weak points of Conte's preferred shape.

Indeed, many of Chelsea's rivals - especially their London ones, Arsenal and Spurs - have been experimenting with similar systems and the stingy defence that the back three originally bought Chelsea has been more easily breached since January.

Add in those extra fixtures we discussed and there also questions about energy levels, an essential part of the current formation and something that will inevitably suffer with an increased workload.

Conte found the answer to his problems in that defeat at Arsenal and his changes won a title. If he can find another way to react and win trophies when faced with adversity, then he will be heading towards greatness as a Premier League manager.