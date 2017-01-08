League leaders Chelsea have recalled defender Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a rich vein of form during his time at the Vitality Stadium, scoring three goals in 12 games for the side.

The Blues confirmed in a short statement on their website that the player is set to return to Stamford Bridge.

Ake struggled initially at Bournemouth but after scoring on his first start for the club, away to Stoke in November, the Dutch defender has since go on to cement a regular spot in Eddie Howe's team.

After impressing so much down on the South Coast, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has now made the decision to bring Ake's talent to London.

Speaking on Saturday, the Italian said: "Ake is a really good player and now he's started to play with Bournemouth and is playing every game.

"Honestly, I'm evaluating his situation, because Ake could be an interesting opportunity in this window for us."

Conte has been in the market for a new wing-back, with the form of Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses dipping in recent weeks, but Ake's recall looks set to save the club millions.

Ake will return to the Chelsea squad in time for their next league fixture, away to Leicester City on January 14.