Antonio Conte may becoming renowned for his manic intensity on the sideline during Chelsea matches, but he is able to joke about it afterwards.

The Italian's displays of frustration are apparently because he “wants to play”.

Conte conspicuously kicked a medical bag in his side’s 4-2 win over Southampton and, when asked, said is because of it is his desire for it to be a ball.

“In this moment I wanted to kick the ball, and I took the bag as a ball,” Conte smiled.

“Sometimes, believe me, I want to play. I want to play, to kick the ball. But I know that if I kick the ball, the referee will probably send me off... only for this.

“In this part of the season, we are totally involved in the game. I think it's the right way for me, for the players, to be always together during different moments: positive or negative moments.

“We have to try and exploit every single moment to send always the right message.”