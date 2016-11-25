It’s a big game for…

Mauricio Pochettino. After being knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night, and with just one win in nine, there’s no doubt the Argentine desperately needs to shake matters up at White Hart Lane. His recent selection decisions against Monaco backfired with dramatic effects as Spurs’ defence was repeatedly exposed and embarrassed at the Stade Louis II stadium. His side are stagnating and the pressure is now on to turn the team’s fortunes around if they’re to stand any chance of keeping up with this season’s frontrunners.

Remember when…

Chelsea fought back from 2-0 down to level the score and, in doing so, hand Leicester the title? It was a historic evening as the boys in blue came from behind to hold Tottenham to a 2-2 draw. Eden Hazard’s memorable late-strike sealed the deal and confirmed Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester as champions.

Player to watch…

Diego Costa. The Spaniard is thriving under Antonio Conte and has scored in his last three games, with a total of 10 goals to his name so far. After appearing as if his race had been run last season, Costa is once again recreating the sort of form which characterised his sublime first season at the Bridge. With an unsettled backline like Tottenham’s, the Spaniard will be in his element on Saturday.

Diego Costa celebrates his winning goal for Chelsea on Sunday at the Riverside Stadium (Getty)

Past three meetings…

Chelsea 2 (Cahill, Hazard) Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Kane, Son Heung-Min), Premier League, May 2016

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Chelsea 0, Premier League, November 2015

Chelsea 2 (Terry, Costa) Tottenham Hotspur 0, Premier League, March 2015

Predicted line-ups...

Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard.

Tottenham (4-1-4-1): Lloris; Walker, Dier, Wimmer, Vertonghen; Wanyama; Sissoko, Dembele, Alli, Son; Kane

Form guide…

Chelsea: WWWLW

Tottenham Hotspur: LWDLD

Vital information…

Kick-off: Saturday 26 November, 15.30 GMT, Stamford Bridge.

TV: BT Sport 1, highlights on BBC 1, MOTD.

Odds…

Chelsea win: 37/50

Draw: 14/5

Tottenham win: 17/4

