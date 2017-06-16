Chelsea 'relaxed' about reports Antonio Conte is ready to quit Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are understood to be relaxed about stories indicating Antonio Conte is ready to walk away from the club.

The title-winning coach is reportedly frustrated at the lack of incoming transfers secured by the Stamford Bridge club this summer, and is said to be holding off extending his contract until certain conditions are met.

Conte is currently on holiday, his first since agreeing to take over in the spring of 2016, and expected sporting director Michael Emenalo and transfer negotiator Marina Granovskaia to strengthen the squad in his absence.

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 Virgil van Dijk Getty

3/11 David Luiz Getty

4/11 Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 Victor Moses Getty

6/11 Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 Riyad Mahrez Getty

10/11 Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 Romelu Lukaku Getty

But while a number of signings are close - like that of Romelu Lukaku or Tiemoue Balayoko - there is an annoyance that thus far Chelsea haven't added to their squad.

The Italian believes that Chelsea will need to significantly strengthen if they are to defend their league title and, more importantly, challenge in the Champions League. Conte has never tasted European success as a coach but is incredibly driven to do so. He feels as if his stunning debut campaign in west London should be enough to show what he could do with greater resources.

But that is not to say he is on the brink of leaving and Chelsea insiders remain confident of getting their business done this summer.