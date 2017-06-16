Eden Hazard hints at Chelsea stay as he expresses desire to retain Premier League title

Eden Hazard has suggested he won’t be leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid this summer, revealing that his sights are set on retaining the Premier League title with the Blues next season.

Hazard, who is currently recovering from a broken ankle, has been linked with a big-money summer move to Real Madrid, alongside Manchester United’s David de Gea and Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe.

The Chelsea playmaker admitted earlier this month that he would consider an offer from the La Liga champions should their interest materialise into something more official.

But speaking to Chelsea Magazine, Hazard reiterated that he is happy at Stamford Bridge and remains committed to helping Chelsea build on their impressive first season under Antonio Conte.

Hazard was central to the club's success, a fact reflected in him becoming only the second man ever to be voted Chelsea's player of the year for a third time - and he is hoping for more of the same next season.

"Hopefully next year it is the same, we win the league and then I win Player of the Year,” he said.

"Obviously winning the league is what we want most, and this award is just a bonus."

How Chelsea could line up next season







11 show all How Chelsea could line up next season



















1/11 Thibaut Courtois Getty

2/11 Virgil van Dijk Getty

3/11 David Luiz Getty

4/11 Gary Cahill Getty

5/11 Victor Moses Getty

6/11 Marcos Alonso Getty

7/11 N'Golo Kante Getty

8/11 Tiemoué Bakayoko Getty

9/11 Riyad Mahrez Getty

10/11 Eden Hazard Getty

11/11 Romelu Lukaku Getty

Hazard, who is set to be sidelined for three months after being injured while on international duty with Belgium at the start of June, also described the club as a “family”.

He added: "I like this club because it's a family. I have a lot of friends and we all talk to each other.

"I've been here five years now and I'm so happy. I'm at one of the best clubs in the world, so I'm very happy to play for such a big club as this."

