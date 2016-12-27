Antonio Conte says Michy Batshuayi will not be leaving Chelsea on loan next month despite being overlooked in the absence of Diego Costa.
Chelsea head coach Conte opted for a strikerless line-up with Costa suspended for Monday's 3-0 win over Bournemouth - a club record 12th consecutive Premier League win.
And Batshuayi came on only after Pedro's late third, facing only the restart before the full-time whistle, when he was consoled by Conte.
The £33m signing from Marseille is yet to start in the Premier League, but Conte says it would be a "defeat" for him as a manager if the striker was permitted to make a temporary move.
Conte repeatedly said "no" when asked if Batshuayi would be allowed to go out on loan.
"This player is a new player for Chelsea and to go on loan now is a defeat for the club and above all for me," Conte said.
"We have to continue to work with him every day to try together to improve him.
"I want to win and every decision I make is because I want to win and I have to take the best decision.
"Michy Batshuayi is a really good player, but he's a young player and he's trying to adapt to this league, this football.
"I try to make the best decision for the team, but I'm sure Michy could have the possibility to show his talent in the future."
Chelsea's 38 players out on loan
-
1/38 Tammy Abraham
Bristol City
Getty
-
2/38 Nathan Ake
Bournemouth
-
3/38 Victorien Angban
Granada
-
4/38 Christian Atsu
Newcastle
-
5/38 Baba Rahman
Schalke
-
6/38 Lewis Baker
Vitesse Arnhem
-
7/38 Patrick Bamford
Burnley
-
8/38 Nathan Baxter
Metropolitan Police (until January)
-
9/38 Mitchell Beeney
Crawley (until January)
-
10/38 Jamal Blackman
Wycombe (until January)
-
11/38 Jeremie Boga
Grenada
-
12/38 Isaiah Brown
Rotherham
-
13/38 Andreas Christensen
Borussia Monchengladbach (second year of two-year loan)
-
14/38 Jake Clarke-Salter
Bristol Rovers
-
15/38 Charlie Colkett
Bristol Rovers
-
16/38 Dion Conroy
Dion Conroy - Aldershot (until January)
-
17/38 Juan Cuadrado
Juventus (three-year loan)
-
18/38 Cristian Cuevas
Sint-Truidense
-
19/38 Alex Davey
Crawley (until January)
-
20/38 Matej Delac
Royal Excel Mouscron
-
21/38 Islam Feruz
Royal Excel Mouscron
-
22/38 Michael Hector
Eintracht Frankfurt
-
23/38 Jordan Houghton
Doncaster (until January)
-
24/38 Tomas Kalas
Fulham
-
25/38 Kenedy
Watford
-
26/38 Alex Kiwomya
Crewe (until January)
-
27/38 Matt Miazga
Vitesse Arnhem
-
28/38 Charly Musonda
Real Betis
-
29/38 Nathan
Vitesse Arnhem
-
30/38 Kenneth Omeruo
Alanyaspor
-
31/38 Kasey Palmer
Huddersfield
-
32/38 Danilo Pantic
Excelsior
-
33/38 Mario Pasalic
Milan
-
34/38 Lucas Piazon
Fulham (until January)
-
35/38 Loic Remy
Crystal Palace
-
36/38 Jhoao Rodriguez
Independiente Sante Fe
-
37/38 Bertrand Traore
Ajax
-
38/38 Wallace
Gremio
Conte says Chelsea showed they can keep winning in the absence of Costa and N'Golo Kante as Eden Hazard inspired victory.
Pedro scored twice but it was Hazard, who netted with a penalty, who thrived as Costa and Kante served one-match suspensions.
"I think today we sent a good message," Conte said.
"A lot of people waited (to see if) without two really important players - Costa and Kante - we could lose points. It didn't happen."
Should Chelsea beat Stoke on New Year's Eve, the Blues can equal Arsenal's record 14-game winning sequence at Tottenham on January 4.
Conte is "proud" of Chelsea's run, which has seen them score 28 goals and concede two, while keeping 10 clean sheets, but is adamant the finishing position in the table is all that matters.
"If you ask me, I hope to continue until the end of this season," said Conte, with a smile.
"For me it's important only for the table. With these 12 wins in a row we took 36 points and our table is fantastic now.
"I always thought that the record is not important if at the end you don't reach something important in your championship.
"But to be with my players, to have this record, for sure we are proud about this.
"Now we want to continue in this way. For sure it won't be easy."
Eddie Howe admitted Bournemouth, who won this fixture last season, struggled with Chelsea's three-pronged strike-force, and particularly with Hazard.
"I thought he was outstanding," the Cherries boss said.
"When you have him and Pedro and Willian counter-attacking on you at such pace it's difficult."
