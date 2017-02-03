Arsène Wenger will be forced to sit in his own designated area, among Chelsea supporters, during Arsenal’s meeting with the Premier League leaders on Saturday.

The Arsenal manager is currently serving a four-game touchline ban after he appeared to push fourth official Anthony Taylor during his side’s 2-1 win over Burnley last month.

The trip to Chelsea will be the third game of Wenger’s suspension, which prohibits him from taking his place in the technical area but still allows him to give pre-match and half-time team talks.

For the first two games of his ban, the 5-0 FA Cup victory at Southampton and 2-1 home defeat to Watford, Wenger watched on from the respective directors’ boxes at St Mary’s and the Emirates.

However, as Stamford Bridge’s box is situated in a stand opposite the dressing rooms, Wenger will be forced to sit in his own designated area, nearby Chelsea supporters.

The 67-year-old Frenchman’s vantage point is expected to be in the ground’s east stand, above the home and away dugouts, in order to allow easy access to the away dressing room at the interval.



Wenger will be escorted to and from his seat by stewards and Arsenal have arranged members of the club’s own security personnel to attend.

The Football Association has twice written to clubs this season to ensure they have identified where a manager should go when dismissed from the touchline.

If the directors' box is not deemed acceptable, then an alternative area, considered credible and safe, must be designated and communicated to the FA.

Jose Mourinho climbed into the stands to sit with supporters after being sent off during Chelsea's 4-1 win over Cardiff in October 2013 ( Getty )

The regulations on where managers serving touchline bans can sit have been tightened since Jose Mourinho was sent off in October 2013 during a game between Chelsea and Cardiff City.

The then-Chelsea manager climbed over the seats immediately behind the dugout and sat next to a star-struck supporter.

