Arsène Wenger was not the only one forced to watch Arsenal’s lunchtime kick-off against Chelsea from the stands at Stamford Bridge.

Granit Xhaka is, like his manager, currently serving a four-match suspension after being sent off in his side’s 2-1 victory over Burnley last month.

So, in order cheer on his team-mates in their pivotal top-of-the-table clash, the Switzerland international took up a seat in the away end with Arsenal’s travelling support.

Xhaka was pictured sitting with two Gunners fans before kick-off, with the image shared by Twitter user @MR_EL1234.

The 24-year-old midfielder has served two games of his four-match ban and is due to return to the side for the Champions League last-16 first leg at Bayern Munich later this month.

Xhaka was shown a straight red card by referee Jonathan Moss for a reckless challenge on Steven Defour in the win over Burnley.



​Wenger was sent to the stands in the same game and was subsequently handed a four-match touchline ban after he appeared to push fourth official Anthony Taylor.

The Arsenal manager has watched his side play from the director’s box since, but was forced to sit among Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge in order to access the away dressing room.

Despite his suspension, Wenger is permitted to speak to his players before the match, at half-time and at full-time, as well as carry out media duties.