What time does it start?

Kick-off is at 12.30pm on Saturday 4 January.

Where can I watch it?

The game is live on Sky Sports 1 from 11.30am, with highlight on BBC1 at 10.30pm. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog for all the action.

It’s a big game for…

Arsene Wenger. The Arsenal boss will still be in the stands for the game after his four game touchline ban and after the midweek defeat to Watford it is a must-win game for the Gunners. Should Chelsea win, they will be 12 points clear of Arsenal, which would surely spell the end of their title charge.

Remember when…

Chelsea destroyed Arsenal 6-0 at Stamford Bridge to ruin Wenger’s 1,000th game in charge in March 2014.

Player to watch…

Cesc Fabregas. The former Arsenal captain got his first start under Antonio Conte when the Gunners blew Chelsea away at the start of the season but has been in and out of the team since. He is unlikely to start but is such a fantastic option from the bench and has the ability to create chances against a tiring midfield.

Past three meetings…

Arsenal 3 (Walcott, Sanchez, Ozil) Chelsea 0

September 24, 2016, Premier League

Arsenal 0 Chelsea 1 (Costa)

January 24, 2016, Premier League

Chelsea 2 (Zouma, Chambers OG) Arsenal 0

September 19, 2015, Premier League

Form guide…

Chelsea: LWWWWD

Arsenal: DWWWWL

Odds…





Chelsea: 19/20

Arsenal: 33/10

Draw: 13/5

(Odds provided by 888sport)