Eden Hazard struck a stunning solo goal as Chelsea boosted their Premier League title hopes and left Arsenal's in tatters.

Arsenal may have complaints about Marcos Alonso's opener, which came when he clattered Hector Bellerin. But the visitors could do nothing about the second in Chelsea's 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard picked the ball up in the centre circle, evaded Laurent Koscielny and brushed off Francis Coquelin before fooling Koscielny, again, and drilling in by Petr Cech.

Cech gifted the ball to Cesc Fabregas, who casually lobbed the goalkeeper, for a third, as Chelsea ruthlessly punished Arsenal, who gained scant consolation with a late Olivier Giroud header.

Home boss Antonio Conte celebrated as Chelsea won for the 11th straight home game to move 12 points clear of the Gunners with 14 games to play.

