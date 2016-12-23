Antonio Conte admits he is unsure what to expect as he prepares for his first experience of the demanding Premier League holiday programme.

The Chelsea head coach spent his entire career as a player and then manager in Italy and is well used to enjoying an extended break at this time of year. On this occasion, however, the family holiday will be swapped for a Christmas Day training session at the club’s Cobham training ground ahead of Monday’s meeting with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Conte is well aware Fabio Capello, the former England manager, was adamant the lack of a winter break had a detrimental effect on the fortunes of the national team at summer tournaments after a gruelling, nine-month campaign. He insists, though, he has an open mind on the impact of the holiday programme on his players.

“I always had a winter break when I stayed in Italy,” said Conte. “Now I have this situation in England, and I heard a lot of coaches saying you should stop and have a winter break. Above all with the national team. Capello always said the lack of a winter break penalised the national team. It's very difficult to reply to this question.

“To play in this period, the atmosphere we find in this period is very difficult to find in another period. It's fantastic. It's very difficult for me to say if it's positive or negative to play during the Christmas period. But for me, it's my first experience and I'm very happy to have this experience.”

Conte’s introduction to Christmas football will be eased by the arrival of his family in London from Italy although he admits they too will have to adjust to their new circumstances.

“My wife and my daughter will arrive to prepare to celebrate Christmas at my house with my brothers, with my parents and the family,” he said. “This is the first experience for me and my family of playing football at this time of year. It can be, and I hope it will be, a fantastic experience.

“It's very strange for us. In this period, we're used to going on holiday for a week. Sometimes we went to Lecce, sometimes in Torino, once we went in Dubai. But it's important for me, at Christmas, to stay with my family. You have to celebrate Christmas with the family. It's not important where you stay, but it's important to stay together with your family.”