It’s a big game for…

Marcos Alonso: The marauding wing-back has impressed many since arriving at Chelsea from Fiorentina and is enjoying a rich vein of form at the moment.

Best stat…

51: Diego Costa has been involved in 51 per cent of Chelsea’s goals this season, but he’ll be missing on Boxing Day through suspension.

Remember when…

Last season, Glenn Murray’s late header piled misery on Jose Mourinho’s beleaguered Chelsea.

Player to watch…

Michy Batshuayi: It remains to be seen whether, in Costa’s absence, Chelsea’s only other recognised striker will make his first Premier League start of the season.

Antonio Conte suggested that Batshuayi is not yet ‘ready’ for the rigours of the Premier League. So, if he does not play, who will lead the line in his place?

Past three-meetings…

Bournemouth 1 (Elphick) Chelsea 4 (Pedro, Hazard 2, Willian)

Premier League, April 2016

Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 1 (Murray)

Premier League, December 2015

Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 1 (Peacock)

League Cup, October 1994

Form guide…

Chelsea: WWWWW

Bournemouth: LWLWL

Vital information…

Kick-off time: 3.00pm

TV: Highlights on BBC One, 10.55pm

