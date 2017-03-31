Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the two sides return from the recent international break.

Antonio Conte's men will be looking to maintain their 10-point lead at the top of the table while the Eagles seek to put further distance between themselves and the bottom three having won their last three consecutive matches.

Eden Hazard returns for the Blues after missing their last game with a calf injury but Diego Costa and Victor Moses remain doubts.

Palace will have to make do without defender Patrick van Aanholt who is currently suffering from an ankle issue.

When is it?

kick-off is 3.00pm on Saturday, April 1, at Stamford Bridge.

Where can I watch it?

The game will not be broadcast on live TV but follow the latest updates from our live blog.

It's a big game for...

Christian Benteke. The defender heads into Saturday's game on the back of a brace which came for Belgium in their international clash with Russia. Benteke has scored nine goals this season but has yet to find the back of the net for his club since January's victory over Bournemouth. With form now on his side, surely this is the time to bring his barren run of goals to an end. First, though, he faces the tricky task of getting past Chelsea's formidable defence.

Can Benteke rediscover his goal-scoring ways? (Getty)



Remember when...

Crystal Palace beat Chelsea 2-1 in 2015? Goals from Bakary Sako and Joel Ward fired the Eagles to a shock victory at Stamford Bridge.

Player to watch...

Eden Hazard. With talk of a potential move to Real Madrid dominating reports in recent days, the Belgian is sure to be the focus of attention in Saturday's game. Hazard returns from injury but expect to see plenty of his silky feet and trademark runs against a side who are sure to struggle with his talent. Whatever the result of Saturday's game, though, you can be sure that the 26-year-old will continue to be linked with Real - especially if he puts in another stellar performance.

Eden Hazard has cropped up on Real Madrid's radar recently (Getty)



Past three meetings...

Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 1, Premier League, December 2016

Crystal Palace 0 Chelsea 3, Premier League, January 2016

Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2, Premier League, August 2015

Form guide...

Chelsea: WWWWWD

Crystal Palace: WWWLLW

Odds...

Chelsea to win: 2/7

Crystal Palace to win: 23/2

Draw: 22/5

(Provided by 888 Sport)