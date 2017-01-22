Hull City confirmed late on Sunday night that their midfielder Ryan Mason has undergone surgery after fracturing his skull during Hull's 2-0 defeat on Sunday.

Mason was stretchered off in the first half after a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill, which led to an eight-minute stoppage in play as he was given oxygen. Mason was taken straight to St Mary's Paddington hospital. After undergoing surgery he is now said to be in a “stable condition” and he will be kept in hospital for the next few days.

“Everyone at the club would like to express their sincere thanks for the excellent and swift care given to Ryan by both the Accident and Emergency department and Neurosurgery Unit at St Mary’s Hospital,” said a Hull City statement.

Hull City manager Marco Silva said after the game that he expected Mason to stay in hospital after the collision with Cahill. “I imagine in this moment that he will stay in hospital,” Silva said. “I hope nothing special, nothing serious, but we'll see. I don't know if he is awake. He doctor told me he was in the hospital and we await news.”