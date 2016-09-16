Chelsea picked up their first injury of the new season last weekend when it was confirmed captain John Terry would miss ten days with a foot injury.

That means new signing David Luiz will make his second Chelsea debut against Liverpool on Friday night after he was left on the bench for last weekend’s draw at Swansea.

The Blues dominated that game but two lapses in concentration saw Swansea score twice in a matter of minutes before in-form Diego Costa saved a point in the closing stages of the game.

Those two points were the first Conte has dropped as Chelsea boss and he will be keen to get back to winning ways against a Liverpool side who have impressed so far this season, beating last season’s first and second-placed teams in Leicester City and Arsenal.

Chelsea haven’t beaten Liverpool in the league since November 2014 when Costa scored the winner on the way to the Blues winning the Premier League title.

Liverpool won this fixture 3-1 last season as the Blues struggled in their title defence so Conte’s men will be looking to exact some revenge and go back to the top of the Premier League table in the process.

John Terry strained ligaments in his foot against Swansea (Getty Images)

The only other players currently inhabiting the Chelsea physio room are Kurt Zouma, who is not expected back until the end of October at the earliest, and Marco van Ginkel and Loic Remy who have both returned from their loan spells prematurely with injury.