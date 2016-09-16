Liverpool have been given a number of injury boosts ahead of the second Friday night game of the season.

The Reds travel to Stamford Bridge to take on unbeaten Chelsea as they look to build on big victories against last season’s Champions and runners-up in Leicester City and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp will be relieved to welcome back some more defenders after being forced to play Lucas at centre back against Leicester – decision which could have proved costly after his mistake led to a Jamie Vardy goal.

Dejan Lovren will return after recovering from the eye injury which caused him to miss last weekend, while fellow defender Ragnar Klavan could also return from a slight knee injury.

Mamadou Sakho has also recovered from his ankle injury, but so short is his match fitness that he will struggle to make the squad.

Lloris Karius could start the game in place of Simon Mignolet after being deemed fit enough for the bench last weekend.

However, Emre Can is still not available after picking up a series of niggling injuries in training and Klopp doesn’t want to rush the German back too quickly.

Jurgen Klopp will be pleased with how many of his players are nearing full fitness (Getty Images)



“Emre is not injured any more, which is good, but now he needs to train and that’s how it is,” said Klopp.

“He had a difficult pre-season with coming back later than most of the other players then a little injury here and a little problem there.

“Until now, it was not the best moment but he is still a wonderful player and now we have to make him fit.”

