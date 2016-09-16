  1. Sport
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Reds boosted as four return to fitness but Emre Can still short of fitness

Klopp is looking to end Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season on Friday night

Liverpool injury news and suspensions

  • 1/7 Mamadou Sakho - ankle

    Sakho has recovered from his ankle injury but is still lacking match fitness having not played a single minute this season and fallen to the bottom of the pecking order of Klopp’s centre backs.

    Getty

  • 2/7 Dejan Lovren – eye

    Lovren is also set to return to the squad against Leicester having missed the win against Leicester with a heavily bruised eye but Klopp confirmed he is available to face Chelsea.

  • 3/7 Sheyi Ojo - back

    Ojo is still in training after fracturing his back during Liverpool’s preseason tour.

    Getty

  • 4/7 Ragnar Klavan - knee

    Klavan is fit to return to the squad having aggravated a knee injury on international break which meant Lucas had to start at centre back against Leicester.

    Getty

  • 5/7 Joe Gomez - achilles

    Liverpool issued an update on Gomez’s recovery and have given him a return date of mid-October, meaning it will be over a year the 19-year has missed.

    Getty

  • 6/7 Emre Can - ankle

    Klopp confirmed the game comes too soon for Can, who has returned to training but needs to improve his fitness before he comes back into the first team.

    Getty

  • 7/7 Loris Karius – hand

    Karius is now fully fit to make his Premier League debut after spending last weekend’s win over Leicester on the bench. The German broke his hand in preseason but could come in for Mignolet.

    Getty

Liverpool have been given a number of injury boosts ahead of the second Friday night game of the season.

The Reds travel to Stamford Bridge to take on unbeaten Chelsea as they look to build on big victories against last season’s Champions and runners-up in Leicester City and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp will be relieved to welcome back some more defenders after being forced to play Lucas at centre back against Leicester – decision which could have proved costly after his mistake led to a Jamie Vardy goal.

Dejan Lovren will return after recovering from the eye injury which caused him to miss last weekend, while fellow defender Ragnar Klavan could also return from a slight knee injury.

Mamadou Sakho has also recovered from his ankle injury, but so short is his match fitness that he will struggle to make the squad.

Lloris Karius could start the game in place of Simon Mignolet after being deemed fit enough for the bench last weekend.

However, Emre Can is still not available after picking up a series of niggling injuries in training and Klopp doesn’t want to rush the German back too quickly.

Jurgen Klopp will be pleased with how many of his players are nearing full fitness (Getty Images)

“Emre is not injured any more, which is good, but now he needs to train and that’s how it is,” said Klopp.

“He had a difficult pre-season with coming back later than most of the other players then a little injury here and a little problem there.

“Until now, it was not the best moment but he is still a wonderful player and now we have to make him fit.”

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see the latest injury updates on all of Liverpool’s players, including Joe Gomez and Sheyi Ojo.

