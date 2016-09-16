Jürgen Klopp refused to say whether his Liverpool side are title contenders following their impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Dejan Lovren’s opener and a brilliant Jordan Henderson strike from range gave the visitors a two-goal lead before half-time. Diego Costa notched from close range after the break to set up a tense finish.

Liverpool have now taken seven points from three tough trips to London, having beaten Arsenal and drawn with Tottenham Hotspur already this season.

Yet, despite their success in the capital, Klopp is not ready to label his side as challengers.

“I'm really not interested,” he said. “Someone asked me that when we won 3-1 last season against Chelsea. My answer was: 'Are you crazy?' I remember it. I learned a little bit about English (media).

“We have 10 points. That's fantastic. I'm really happy after these difficult fixtures. We know we can play good football, we're convinced about our quality. We just have to do it every week, every three days.”

Chelsea vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all Chelsea vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 out of 10 Could have done better with Lovren’s goal, helpless for Henderson’s. Has conceded from a high percentage of shots on target this season. Questions may soon be asked.

2/22 Branislav Ivanovic - 4 out of 10 Possibly lucky to have kept his place, this showing did little to silence the doubters. New signing Marcos Alonso may soon get a chance to impress.

3/22 Gary Cahill - 5 out of 10 It was his poor clearance that Henderson latched onto for the stunning second goal. Underwhelmed again after last weekend’s tough afternoon in Swansea.

4/22 David Luiz - 6 out of 10 It was his poor clearance that Henderson latched onto for the stunning second goal. Underwhelmed again after last weekend’s tough afternoon in Swansea.

5/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5 out of 10 It was his poor clearance that Henderson latched onto for the stunning second goal. Underwhelmed again after last weekend’s tough afternoon in Swansea.

6/22 N'Golo Kante - 7 out of 10 Was his usual, busy self in front of the back four and helped stop Liverpool from creating any major, clear cut chances from open play.

7/22 Nemanja Matic - 7 out of 10 Excellent for Costa’s goal, showing good feet in the box to evade Liverpool legs and set the striker up.

8/22 Willian - 6 out of 10 His direct running had the visitors on the back foot at times in the first half, but his influence on the game slowly waned.

9/22 Oscar - 5 out of 10 Still acclimatising to this central midfield role in a 4-3-3, the Brazilian could have probed Liverpool’s lightweight centre a bit better.

10/22 Eden Hazard - 5 out of 10 A night when you were left wanting a lot more from Chelsea’s best player. Failed to recreate the magic he showed at Anfield in May.

11/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 He eventually came through with a simple finish to bring his team back into the contest, but by and large, the striker’s form deserted him.

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Several nervy moments, but stood firm when called upon. Karius waits in the wings, but this display bought him a stay of execution.

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10 A typically solid display from the right-back, who attacked with vigour before his side took a two-goal lead.

14/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10 Another impressive showing from the new acquisition. His passing out the back means Mamadou Sakho’s excellent distribution is not being missed.

15/22 Dejan Lovren - 8 out of 10 Shined like his black eye in the middle of Liverpool’s backline. Got a goal, of course, but also put in an excellent, dominant defensive display.

16/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10 Quietly acclimatising to the new left-back role, he is proving he’s not the weak link that opposition expect he will be.

17/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10 Not as sparkling as in recent weeks, but can be relied upon to put a shift in and support his front three.

18/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10 He gets points for his stunning strike, of course, but this should also be commended for his discipline as the most defensive of Liverpool’s midfield three. Doesn’t look totally comfortable there still, but stepped up to the mark here.

19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10 Yet to really convince in a Liverpool shirt, seems hampered by playing a slightly deeper role. Even so, like Lallana, offered good support to the attacking unit.

20/22 Sadio Mane - 7 out of 10 His pace is like having an extra man on the field that the opposition’s defence always has to account for. Didn’t use it to devastating effect tonight, but still frustrated Chelsea’s backline.

21/22 Daniel Sturridge - 6 out of 10 Bright in patches but will disappointed to have come off relatively early. No Premier League goal yet, while his team-mates in that front line have two each.

22/22 Philippe Coutinho - 6 out of 10 A slightly muted display, but wasn’t simply firing high and wide at every opportunity this time, thankfully. That’s a bonus, as his tendency to shoot often busts Liverpool’s momentum.

Liverpool finished a lowly 8th last season, 21 points behind champions Leicester City, despite a notable improvement in the team’s style of play following Klopp’s appointment last October.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager is credited with instilling an intense work ethic and robust team spirit on Merseyside, and he believes it can be sustained over the course of the campaign.

“I've managed for 16 years and I get that asked all the time,” he said. “It's not about intensity. It's about finding a solution for the opponent.

“The most intense football is if you make a mistake and have to run in the wrong direction, as we did for their goal. We have to improve, but we don't run like crazy all the time.”

“Everyone asks me about Klopp football,” he added. “I like good football. We have to have options for everything: when we have the ball, playing; when they have the ball, defending.

“There is no kind of Klopp football. We adapt the quality to the skills of the player, and try and win a lot of games of football.”