Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of Chelsea vs Liverpool.

The second Friday night kick-off of the Premier League season sees the two clubs return to top-flight action after enjoying a few days' rest over their title rivals.

Neither Antonio Conte's or Jürgen Klopp's sides are involved in European competition this term, but both have made an impressive start to their respective domestic campaigns.

Chelsea have looked particularly strong, but they saw their 100 per cent record go up in smoke last weekend, when Swansea City held them to a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool, meanwhile, put on their finest display of the season so far in a 4-1 demolition of defending champions Leicester City.

Follow updates from Stamford Bridge below…

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.

This weekend's other Premier League fixtures

All kick-off times are 3.00pm unless stated

Saturday 17 September

Hull City vs Arsenal

Leicester vs Burnley

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

West Bromwich Albion vs West Ham United

Everton vs Middlesbrough (5.30pm)

Sunday 18 September

Watford vs Manchester United (12.00pm)

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City (2.15pm)

Southampton vs Swansea (2.15pm)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland (4.30pm)

